Celebrating Longevity: Gig Harbor Seniors Thriving in Assisted Living

Beyond Ride NEMT VAN Vehicle Beyond Ride NEMT VAN Vehicle Another Image The Lodge at Mallard's Landing Samantha Sprigg The Lodge at Mallard's Landing Photo

Gig Harbor’s commitment to its senior population is evident in the quality of services provided by both The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing and Beyond Ride.

GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The senior community in Gig Harbor is experiencing a vibrant resurgence, with seniors thriving in assisted living facilities , particularly at The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing . This trend is reflective of the city’s broader demographic shifts, as evidenced by significant population growth and economic stability.According to Gig Harbor, WA, Profile Data, Census Reporter and Gig Harbor Population Statistics, Neilsberg, Gig Harbor has seen an 85.83% population increase from 2000 to 2022, with the current population estimated at 12,779. The city boasts a median household income of $103,688 and an average household income of $140,110, showcasing the financial well-being of its residents. A substantial portion of this growing population is seniors, who are increasingly seeking the comfort and community of assisted living facilities.The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing stands out as a premier choice for seniors, offering a holistic approach to senior care. The facility provides independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care, all within a supportive and enriching environment. Residents enjoy chef-curated meals, weekly housekeeping, and a variety of life enrichment activities designed to promote mental, physical, and emotional well-being. The Lodge’s commitment to personalized care ensures that every resident receives attention tailored to their individual needs."The Lodge at Mallard's Landing serves our community by being a resource and dedicating our resources to enhance the lifestyle of our residents. We are devoted to offering solutions to allow our residents to age in place." said Samantha Sprigg, Marketing Director at “The Lodge at Mallard's Landing”The residents engage in a wide range of activities, from arts and crafts to outdoor excursions, which significantly enhance their quality of life.Adding to the robust support system for seniors in Gig Harbor is Beyond Ride, the leaders in non-emergency medical transportation. Beyond Ride offers reliable and affordable transportation services, playing a crucial role in maintaining the independence of seniors. Their services are especially vital for medical appointments and other essential trips, ensuring seniors have easy access to the care they need.Beyond Ride’s affordability and reliability are key factors in their popularity. "We are committed to providing the most affordable and reliable non-emergency medical transportation in Gig Harbor ," said a Beyond Ride representative."Our service ensures that seniors can book a ride instantly at the most affordable price, which significantly alleviates transportation concerns for them and their families."Gig Harbor’s commitment to its senior population is evident in the quality of services provided by both The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing and Beyond Ride. Together, organizations like these are setting a high standard for senior care and support in the community, fostering an environment where seniors can truly thrive.For more information on The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing, visit The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing.For more details about Beyond Ride’s transportation services, visit Beyond Ride.com

Celebrating Longevity: Gig Harbor Seniors Thriving in Assisted Living | Gig Harbor Assisted Living