Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,296 in the last 365 days.

Grassroots Candidate Mark Rice Surges Ahead in Latest Poll for Illinois' 8th Congressional District Seat

Mark Rice, Republican for Congress, IL-8

Over 500 Volunteers Propel Rice Campaign, Gaining Momentum Against Long-Time Incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi

This surge in support reflects a growing desire among voters for fresh leadership and a break from the status quo.”
— Mark Rice
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican candidate Mark Rice has emerged as a strong contender in the race for the 8th Congressional District, leading Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi in a recent poll published by Steadfast Media. The poll, which surveyed 1,000 likely voters, shows Rice in the lead with 47.99% of the vote vs 45.16% for Krishnamoorthi, highlighting the growing support for Rice.

The Rice campaign, energized by a dedicated team of over 500 volunteers, and over 100 endorsements is making significant strides as it resonates with voters eager for change.

"Our campaign is connecting with voters who are ready for new leadership," said Mark Rice. "The unprecedented support we’re receiving from the community and the tireless efforts of our volunteers are helping us reach every corner of the district."

This surge in support reflects a growing desire among voters for fresh leadership and a break from the status quo. The Rice campaign has been actively engaging with constituents, addressing their concerns, and presenting a clear vision for the future of the district. Mark Rice is committed to bringing fresh leadership to the 8th Congressional District, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and common-sense solutions. Key priorities include strengthening border security, revitalizing the middle class, and ending government waste and corruption.

The campaign is dedicated to serving the needs of the district’s diverse population. For a full list of endorsements visit www.rice4congress.com.

Jacqueline Garretson
Mark Rice for Congress
+1 847-881-6459
info@rice4congress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Grassroots Candidate Mark Rice Surges Ahead in Latest Poll for Illinois' 8th Congressional District Seat

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more