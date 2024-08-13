Governor Ivey Announces $30 Million in GoMESA Funded Projects
MOBILE – Governor Kay Ivey announced during a press event on Tuesday approximately $30 million for 25 projects in Coastal Alabama, which are supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GoMESA). These projects focus on environmental education and outreach, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, water quality improvements, recreational access improvements, and other important projects that are included in the original intent and authorized use of GoMESA funds.
“I am thrilled to be joined today by many of our local leaders to announce 25 GoMESA-funded projects,” said Governor Ivey at the press event. “Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship and his team at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural resources, we have secured more than $30 million dollars to fund the projects that improve and beautify this region we all love. With this announcement, more than $210 million dollars in GoMESA projects have been awarded during the Ivey Administration.”
“One of the main themes for this year’s projects is Environmental and Nature Education and Outreach. Teaching future generations about the importance of protecting Alabama the Beautiful and all her natural habitats, wildlife and fish is critical. Several of these projects will make improvements at museums, education facilities, aquariums and along the waterfront – all to educate Alabamians and our visitors from far and wide,” added Governor Ivey.
GoMESA provides funding for the four Gulf Producing States and their eligible coastal political subdivisions (CPS) to share 37.5 percent of the qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006. With approval from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources administers the funds. Mobile and Baldwin Counties receive separate GoMESA disbursements directly from the Federal government.
“The GoMESA projects announced today will go a long way to continuing to improve the environment and quality of life in Coastal Alabama. I appreciate the work of the staff at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and our project partners as they work to leverage GoMESA funded projects with the good work happening with Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill projects and other funding sources,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “The nature-based education, water quality improvements, and public access expansion projects announced today will have a long term positive impact.”
2024 State of Alabama Funded GoMESA Projects
|City of Creola Park, Conservation and Education Project
|$1,000,000
|Exploreum Traveling Exhibit Gallery Refurbishment
|$829,012
|Dauphin Island Programmatic Dredge Permit
|$300,000
|Loxley Municipal Park Wetlands Acquisition Project
|$650,000
|Fairhope Flying Creek Nature Preserve Phase II
|$1,328,400
|Summerdale Miracle League Ballfields
|$1,538,000
|Dauphin Island Middle Beach Access Improvements
|$1,500,000
|Orange Beach Schools Sea, Sand, and Stars Education Project
|$979,864
|Meaher State Park Headquarters Camp Store Project
|$1,100,000
|Mobile County Cedar Point Boat Ramp Phase II
|$2,753,440
|Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network
|$182,461
|Town of Perdido Beach Comprehensive Drainage Improvements
|$307,670
|National Maritime Museum Improvements (Mobile)
|$2,250,000
|Saraland Water and Sewer System Upgrades
|$1,523,700
|Blakeley Park Waterfront Access Improvement Project
|$1,970,500
|Mobile Riverfront Park Enhancements – Phase II
|$3,023,667
|Dauphin Island Sewer Collection System Improvements 2024
|$2,965,981
|Daphne Sewer Lift Station Permanent Bypass Pumps – Priority 1
|$499,500
|Daphne Sewer Lift Station Permanent Bypass Pumps – Priority 2
|$445,500
|Mobile County/TNC Coden Bayou Land Acquisition Project
|$753,575
|City of Prichard Sweeney Lane Bridge
|$650,000
|Honor Park – A City of Spanish Fort Project
|$3,000,000
|Alabama Aquarium Improvements (DISL)
|$200,000
|USA Lower Alabama Beach Education Facility
|$250,000
|GoMESA Administration
|$398,641
|$30,399,911
A photo from today’s press event is attached.
