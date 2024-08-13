Governor Ivey Announces $30 Million in GoMESA Funded Projects

MOBILE – Governor Kay Ivey announced during a press event on Tuesday approximately $30 million for 25 projects in Coastal Alabama, which are supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GoMESA). These projects focus on environmental education and outreach, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, water quality improvements, recreational access improvements, and other important projects that are included in the original intent and authorized use of GoMESA funds.

“I am thrilled to be joined today by many of our local leaders to announce 25 GoMESA-funded projects,” said Governor Ivey at the press event. “Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship and his team at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural resources, we have secured more than $30 million dollars to fund the projects that improve and beautify this region we all love. With this announcement, more than $210 million dollars in GoMESA projects have been awarded during the Ivey Administration.”

“One of the main themes for this year’s projects is Environmental and Nature Education and Outreach. Teaching future generations about the importance of protecting Alabama the Beautiful and all her natural habitats, wildlife and fish is critical. Several of these projects will make improvements at museums, education facilities, aquariums and along the waterfront – all to educate Alabamians and our visitors from far and wide,” added Governor Ivey.

GoMESA provides funding for the four Gulf Producing States and their eligible coastal political subdivisions (CPS) to share 37.5 percent of the qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006. With approval from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources administers the funds. Mobile and Baldwin Counties receive separate GoMESA disbursements directly from the Federal government.

“The GoMESA projects announced today will go a long way to continuing to improve the environment and quality of life in Coastal Alabama. I appreciate the work of the staff at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and our project partners as they work to leverage GoMESA funded projects with the good work happening with Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill projects and other funding sources,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “The nature-based education, water quality improvements, and public access expansion projects announced today will have a long term positive impact.”

2024 State of Alabama Funded GoMESA Projects

City of Creola Park, Conservation and Education Project $1,000,000 Exploreum Traveling Exhibit Gallery Refurbishment $829,012 Dauphin Island Programmatic Dredge Permit $300,000 Loxley Municipal Park Wetlands Acquisition Project $650,000 Fairhope Flying Creek Nature Preserve Phase II $1,328,400 Summerdale Miracle League Ballfields $1,538,000 Dauphin Island Middle Beach Access Improvements $1,500,000 Orange Beach Schools Sea, Sand, and Stars Education Project $979,864 Meaher State Park Headquarters Camp Store Project $1,100,000 Mobile County Cedar Point Boat Ramp Phase II $2,753,440 Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network $182,461 Town of Perdido Beach Comprehensive Drainage Improvements $307,670 National Maritime Museum Improvements (Mobile) $2,250,000 Saraland Water and Sewer System Upgrades $1,523,700 Blakeley Park Waterfront Access Improvement Project $1,970,500 Mobile Riverfront Park Enhancements – Phase II $3,023,667 Dauphin Island Sewer Collection System Improvements 2024 $2,965,981 Daphne Sewer Lift Station Permanent Bypass Pumps – Priority 1 $499,500 Daphne Sewer Lift Station Permanent Bypass Pumps – Priority 2 $445,500 Mobile County/TNC Coden Bayou Land Acquisition Project $753,575 City of Prichard Sweeney Lane Bridge $650,000 Honor Park – A City of Spanish Fort Project $3,000,000 Alabama Aquarium Improvements (DISL) $200,000 USA Lower Alabama Beach Education Facility $250,000 GoMESA Administration $398,641 $30,399,911

