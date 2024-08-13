NGen Launches 15 New Advanced Manufacturing Projects Valued at $59M

NGen funding supports 31 companies in manufacturing and technology sectors across Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGen has announced funding for 15 new advanced manufacturing projects valued at $59M. The investments will support 31 companies in various manufacturing sectors across Canada. The announcement follows recent NGen programs including the Commercialization of Quantum Technologies (National Quantum Strategy), Electric Vehicle Value Chain Program, and Moonshot for Mining, Minerals and Manufacturing (Canadian Space Agency). NGen’s investment of $21.4M in these projects leveraged a total of $37.4M in industry contributions from 15 project consortia.



To date, NGen has approved 211 Cluster projects with 483 industry partners and 313 research groups from across Canada. To date, those investments have resulted in $7.2 billion in new sales - a 5x return on Federal taxes. As a result of NGen projects, 66 new companies and 3,901 direct jobs have been created.

The following project consortia represent the latest cohort of NGen’s Advanced Manufacturing programs:

Commercialization of Quantum Technologies Stream (National Quantum Strategy)

$5.6M NGen Investment | $8.5M Industry Contribution | $14.1M Total Project Value

Quantum Simulations for Materials Discovery

OTI Lumionics (Toronto, ON)

Nord Quantique (Sherbrooke, QC)

Manufacturing of 3D Packaging for QPUs

Anyon Systems (Dorval, QC)

Centre de Collaboration MiQro Innovation (Bromont, QC)

Advanced Processes using Pulsed Lasers for Integrated Quantum Chips

Femtum (Quebec City, QC)

WhalePix (Quebec City, QC)

Solution Novika (La Pocatière, QC)



Manufacturing of multisite atomic force microscopy for quantum device metrology

ICSPI Corp. (Waterloo, ON)

Applied Nanotools (Edmonton, AB)

Moonshot for Mining, Minerals, and Manufacturing (Canadian Space Agency)

$2.3M NGen Investment | $2.3M Industry Contribution | $4.6M Total Project Value

Automated Task Learning Technology for Easy and Fast Setup of Autonomous Robots

Guidebolt (Mississauga, ON)

Lauer (Amaranth, ON)

UGPS for Space Exploration

Aposys Technologies (Mississauga, ON)

Cheetah Networks (Ottawa, ON)

Swarm Construction

Canadian Space Mining Corporation (Toronto, ON)

Mission Control Space Services (Ottawa, ON)

Characterization and Presentation of Critical Minerals Reserves and Assets

Sayona (La Motte, QC)

MayaHTT (Westmount, QC)

Manufacturing of nano alumina dopped with Rare Earth Elements

AEM Technologies (Montreal, QC)

Neoctech (Montreal, QC)

Sustainable Copper Oxide for Lunar Applications

Destiny Copper (St. Catharines, ON)

Canadian Space Mining Corporation (Toronto, ON)

EV Value Chain Program

$13.5M NGen Investment | $26.5M Industry Contribution | $40M Total Project Value

Advanced manufacturing processes for EV power electronics heat exchangers

Dana Canada (Oakville, ON)

KA Imaging (Waterloo, ON)

Lithium-Ion Battery Innovations and Integrated Systems for Next Gen EVs

Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Center (Windsor, ON)

SPM Automation (Windsor, ON)

Recycling of Graphite from Secondary Sources for use in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Green Graphite Technologies (Montreal, QC)

Calumix Technologies (London, ON)

One Pot Reactor Optimization

Nano One (Vancouver, BC)

Chemetics (Vancouver, BC)

Sustainable and High-Performance Fuel Cells used in EVMPs

Plasmagear (Montreal, QC)

Ionomir Innovations (Vancouver, BC)

Quotes

“Our government is proud to collaborate with NGen to accelerate innovation and advancements in support of our key advanced manufacturing sectors like quantum and electric vehicles,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Projects like these advance the development and adoption of cutting-edge solutions and deliver important benefits to Canadians while creating jobs and contributing to economic growth, demonstrating Canada’s world-leading capabilities in manufacturing and technology.”

“Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters program is helping innovative businesses to come together and bring benefits to the lives of Canadians,” said the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business. “Through our government’s investments in the Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, NGen has brought together more than 370 small and medium businesses to tackle challenges such as securing supply chains, protecting our environment, improving healthcare, and supporting technology adoption across the country. Today’s projects are going to keep building on this critical work.”

“Through advanced manufacturing, we are creating jobs and promoting productivity here at home, while at the same time helping Canada become more competitive internationally,” said the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Oakville. “We are proud to support NGen and projects like the one led by Dana Inc Canada in Oakville as they support business growth through innovation.”

“By investing in innovation and research, we’re supporting high-quality, highly skilled jobs right here in B.C. and across Canada,” said the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity. “Today’s announcement, along with the 14 other projects under the NGen initiative, represent one more step towards a future that will be made better by today’s innovations.”

“From the development of new quantum technologies for manufacturing to mining on the moon, Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem is tackling big challenges,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “Through NGen’s collaborative approach to innovation, we’re creating private and public sector partnerships across provincial boundaries that are building world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada, creating new high-value jobs for Canadians, and addressing many of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 9,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

