Federated Multichain Network “Apex Fusion” Launching Public Testnet

This marks a significant milestone in the project roadmap and a big step in knocking down fragmentation, one of the most significant barriers to Web3 adoption, efficiency, and security.

\ Apex Fusion interconnects isolated UTXO and account-based networks through seamless bridges to unlock the blockchains’ full potential by enabling effortless asset transfer, development, and growth across diverse yet unified protocols.

"We believe that coordinating multiple layers with different purposes is the right way to build and deploy more compliant, more interoperable and more user friendly networks. This is more than just a milestone achievement for us, it's a move towards a more decentralized future.”," said Ivan Bjelajac, CEO of Apex Fusion Foundation.



"Our strategic plan is to focus on builders, remove barriers in the current blockchain ecosystem and help future builders by providing the best from both EVM and UTXO worlds in one solution.”

The release of the public testnet is a crucial step in Apex Fusion's journey and a small win for the team and core contributors, including industry-recognized partners like Tenderly, Eternl, Charlie3, TxPipe, and others.

As the project progresses, Apex Fusion will continue to be dedicated to maintaining transparency and fostering strong relationships with its community of builders, supporters, and stakeholders.

About Apex Fusion

Apex Fusion is a federated multi-chain network that aims to provide a seamless experience for future blockchain builders and developers by combining the power of isolated UTXO and account-based networks and offering the best of both worlds.

