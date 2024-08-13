NSF invites K-12 students to design their own video games and compete for Game Maker Awards

The U.S. National Science Foundation announces the NSF Game Maker Awards "Life in 2100" competition for K-12 students. To commemorate the agency’s milestone 75th anniversary, this competition invites students to create video games that imagine life 75 years from now - in the year 2100. The journey to “Life in 2100” begins now! Students have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 31, 2025. Details online at the NSF Game Maker Awards website.

“The NSF Game Maker Awards challenge young minds to unleash creativity and sharpen technical skills while exploring STEM concepts. By sparking their imagination and interest for STEM at an early age, we aim to nurture future innovators who will drive scientific and technological advancements” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “This initiative empowers the next generation through video game design, reflecting our commitment to making STEM education engaging and accessible. We are thrilled to launch this competition during our 75th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in NSF's journey of innovation and discovery.”

Students will compete to win up to $7,500 in various prize categories and their games will be featured in NSF 75th anniversary activities. An additional prize can go to mentors, teachers or parents/guardians who aid teams in application and game development.

The NSF Game Maker Awards for K-12 is a call to action for students across the nation to dive into the world of game design and STEM, to think critically and creatively about the future and contribute unique perspectives to the ongoing dialogue about our planet’s trajectory. Through this challenge, the NSF hopes to nurture the next generation of scientists, engineers and game designers who will lead us into a bright and innovative future.

NSF will team with non-profits, industry partners and community organizations to create a robust support system that improves access to resources and promotes collaborative learning.

The competition encourages students to explore NSF-supported research areas, including sustainable ecosystems, futuristic cities and advanced medical technology.

NSF Game Maker Award winners will be invited to a special in-person event to showcase their games, connect with fellow innovators and meet industry leaders in gaming and STEM fields.