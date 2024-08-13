Fitness World Canada Brings Accessible Exercise Classes to Youth In Need

Fitness World Canada partners with Covenant House Vancouver as part of its Active Community Initiative, bringing accessible fitness opportunities to underserved communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness World Canada and Covenant House Vancouver have partnered to host free, inclusive exercise classes for vulnerable youth in need. This four-week program is a continuation of Fitness World’s Active Community Initiative, with the goal to create fitness opportunities for local communities facing barriers to daily exercise and healthy movement.

According to Covenant House Vancouver, as many as 40,000 young individuals experience homelessness in Canada each year leaving many youth faced with accessibility barriers to recreational and fitness facilities that are vital resources in improving long-term physical and mental wellness. This hurdle inspired Fitness World to invite youth residents from Covenant House Vancouver to join their personal trainers in a guided exercise class each Saturday throughout the month of July.

A Covenant House Vancouver youth resident who participated in this class series shared their thoughts, saying: “These classes have not only taught me how to properly workout but also feel confident enough to continue exercising and finding an active daily routine.”

The classes involved a series of fundamental movements and exercises using minimal equipment, strategically formatted to encourage a continued interest in incorporating a regular exercise routine. As the gym can be an intimidating environment for newer participants, especially for youth who have previously faced risks of homelessness or human trafficking, this class format fostered a safe, welcoming environment to support varying fitness levels. To promote an inclusive space for learning, the program is conducted with a small class size and a dedicated class for female-identifying and gender-diverse youth. This allowed all youth the opportunity to improve both their mental and physical health in a safe and supported environment.

“I’m honoured that my job not only allows me to do what I love, but also to share that interest with curious youth that are not in a position where fitness is easily accessible to them,” said Saba Niakhalili, a Personal Trainer with Fitness World Canada that instructed the youth classes at Covenant House Vancouver. “This program benefited their health and created a roadmap for the youth to work on long-term wellness goals.”

Poverty rates continue to be an alarming issue throughout BC and Canada, with particularly high numbers seen in Vancouver. A report by First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society found in 2021 that 62,380 children within the Vancouver metropolitan area live in poverty, accounting for 13.8 per cent of youth in Vancouver. While housing is the most crucial component in supporting the future of vulnerable youth, regular exercise can have a significant impact in creating confidence, building resilience and alleviating depression and anxiety.

“At Covenant House Vancouver, we extend our deepest gratitude to Fitness World for their generous support in hosting four free fitness classes for the youth in our programs.” said Mark Savard, Philanthropy Officer with Covenant House Vancouver. “Physical fitness is a cornerstone of overall well-being and mental health, and your commitment helps empower our young people to build resilience, confidence, and a healthier lifestyle. Thank you for making a positive impact and supporting our mission to provide a brighter future for those we serve."

Fitness World and Covenant House Vancouver’s collaboration is rooted in their shared mission to improve and support underserved communities throughout the Lower Mainland. This partnership follows Fitness World’s collaboration with Retirement Concepts, the first program of the Active Community Initiative to deliver weekly exercise classes to elderly residents in South Surrey. Fitness World is committed to continued collaboration with local community organizations to create better access to fitness for all.

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 16 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About Covenant House Vancouver:

Covenant House Vancouver provides love and hope to young people who are facing or at risk of homelessness or human trafficking. They help approximately 124 youth daily between the ages of 16-24 who have fled physical, emotional, and sexual abuse; those who have been forced from their homes; and those who have aged out of foster care. All services, including meals, clean clothes, medical/mental health care, substance use, employment assistance, and more are provided free of charge to protect youth.