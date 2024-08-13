MEDITECH Selects Health Gorilla’s Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN™) to Enhance U.S. Traverse Exchange Interoperability Network

Coral Gables, Florida, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDITECH, a leading global electronic health record (EHR) vendor, has partnered with Health Gorilla to augment their recently announced Traverse Exchange interoperability network in the U.S. with real-time access to comprehensive clinical data.

Leveraging the foundation of MEDITECH’s successful Traverse Exchange solution in Canada, this new private network will allow participating U.S. based MEDITECH customers to securely access and share comprehensive and actionable patient data. The network will also support organizations using different EHR vendors and exchange networks that meet interoperability standards.

Health Gorilla, the only organization designated as a national Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN™) and a California Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), offers secure and compliant access to the most extensive series of national networks and frameworks through their product, Patient360. With this partnership, users of the Traverse Exchange will access Carequality, CommonWell, and eHealth Exchange, as well as the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA℠) via Health Gorilla’s QHIN. Additionally, they will connect to California’s Data Exchange Framework (DxF) via Health Gorilla’s QHIO.

With Health Gorilla’s interoperability solutions, MEDITECH will integrate with the sources above using a single, simple-to-implement API. Once fully integrated, MEDITECH Traverse Exchange customers will have access to more than 220 million patient records, 750 thousand clinicians, and more than 147 thousand care sites. With comprehensive data available at the point of care, care teams will leverage a more holistic view of their patients, improving clinical decision-making and enabling personalized care plans.

“MEDITECH remains committed to improving interoperability in the healthcare industry by pushing the boundaries of clinical data exchange and maximizing its direct impact on care delivery,” said Mike Cordeiro, MEDITECH’s Senior Director of Interoperability Market and Product Strategy. “Traverse Exchange overcomes the limitations of static documents and fragmented data by employing advanced technologies, like Health Gorilla, and intelligent workflows to enhance data accessibility and usability, irrespective of the source.”

In addition to network connectivity, Health Gorilla will supply MEDITECH with its Master Patient Index (MPI), Record Locator Service (RLS), and data processing engine, ensuring Traverse Exchange customers have access to normalized and actionable data.

“Our team at Health Gorilla has been looking forward to the opportunity to build on the work we’ve already accomplished with MEDITECH in Canada and support their new U.S. network,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “MEDITECH has shown an unparalleled commitment to improving interoperability, and we’re proud to support them as they begin to participate in TEFCA through our QHIN and scale their Traverse Exchange network.”

As a participant of Health Gorilla’s QHIN, MEDITECH will enable Traverse Exchange customers to be among the first to leverage new TEFCA exchange purposes, capture future government incentives, and exchange data seamlessly with a growing network of organizations.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla provides a secure health data-sharing network and platform, designated as a national Qualified Health Information Network and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to seamlessly participate in TEFCA and the California Data Exchange Framework (DxF). Health Gorilla provides real-time access to the broadest possible network of healthcare data sources in the US, making it easy for authorized users to get the most complete view of a patient’s relevant health information. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, enabling participation in government-endorsed data exchange frameworks, and reducing administrative inefficiencies. Health Gorilla’s platform hosts innovative technologies designed to deduplicate and normalize patient data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations everywhere to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intuitive and interoperable EHR. Expanse lays the foundation for the next digital era, enabling care across delivery settings with cloud-based systems that drive better outcomes and provide mobile, personalized solutions to improve efficiency for an overburdened workforce. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse to meet the challenges of a new era in healthcare, boosting the productivity and satisfaction of their physicians, nurses, and staff. Expand your possibilities. Find MEDITECH podcasts on your favorite platform, watch videos on our YouTube channel, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

