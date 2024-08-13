NMDP℠ Raises More Than $235,000 at Annual LA Gala Fundraiser

Funds raised enable more patients to receive life-saving cell therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM (formerly Be The Match®) hosted its annual gala in Los Angeles on Friday, August 9 at the Skirball Cultural Center. The critical funds raised will support patient financial assistance and innovative cell therapy research to improve post-transplant outcomes and expand access to treatment so every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. In 2023, NMDP provided $5.5 million in grants to more than 2,600 patients and their families in need of financial assistance.

The event celebrated NMDP’s mission and the impact on 7,435 lives through cell therapy in 2023 for patients battling blood cancers and blood disorders—the most ever facilitated by the organization in a single year. The event’s honorary chairs, The Hurst Family, continued their long-standing support of NMDP after having a personal connection with cancer. In March 2021, thanks to his selfless donor, Gary Hurst received a life-saving transplant to treat myelodysplastic syndrome. Extremely grateful for his new cancer-free life, Gary and his wife, Lauren, became financial supporters of NMDP, helping expand patient access to transplants. “My devotion to NMDP is a lifetime calling,” said Gary Hurst. “I will be standing side by side with NMDP for the rest of my life.”

One of the evening’s biggest highlights was when blood stem cell transplant recipient Noe Lopez, 38, of California met his life-saving donor, Arizona resident Patricia (Trish) Urena, 35, for the very first time. During the pandemic, the father of two became sick and was placed on oxygen. However, he quickly learned he had leukemia and would need a blood stem cell transplant. His doctors searched the NMDP RegistrySM and found a match in Trish. Noe said of meeting his donor, Trish “I’d like to thank my donor for giving me my strength and allowing me to be here for my kids. Trish was willing to give me a part of herself so I could be here for my family.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“All of us at NMDP are honored to witness meetings like Noe and Trish’s” said Joy King, Chief Advancement Officer, NMDP. “The funds we’ve raised in Los Angeles will bring us closer to achieving our vision—a world where every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy.”

NMDP was also proud to welcome presenting sponsors, The Hurst Family and Kilter Films.

Thanks in part to fundraising, NMDP has made monumental strides in accelerating progress and expanding access to treatment. The organization recently unveiled breakthrough research that will allow more patients with blood cancer or blood disorders to receive life-saving cell therapy.

About NMDP℠

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives.

Contact:

Erin Bix

NMDP

917-204-6355

ebix@nmdp.org