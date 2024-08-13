New series: summer student journals learning experience while in the field

CANADA, August 13 - This is part of one of a six-part series in which Lauren MacDonald documents her internship experience as an environment summer student with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI).

MacDonald is from Stratford and studied at the University of Prince Edward Island in the Bachelor of Science in Applied Climate Change and Adaptation program. She’s currently a master’s student at Dalhousie University studying resource and environmental management.

Here are MacDonald’s notes, in her own words.

Notes from the field day 1: stream profiling

I spent the day working with Paul Strain, DTI environmental coordinator, performing stream surveys and developing profiles.

We met with the provincial surveying team to measure various elevation points and width of a stream. The measurements help us create a profile or cross-sectional outline as seen in the picture. Construction crews use the information when they replace a culvert - to replicate the natural course and flow of the stream, while promoting fish passage and adequate water depths during periods of migration.

I learned that a riffle is an area of the stream with fast, shallow water running over rocks that controls the water level directly behind it.

Visiting unique watercourse crossings and understanding the calculations for new culverts was a new and interesting experience.

Up next, I am heading out to learn about beaver management. Check back in to learn more about what I am up to!

Cheers,

Lauren