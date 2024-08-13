Submit Release
REPEAT – Boralex will release its 2024 second quarter financial results on August 14

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that the release of the 2024 second quarter results will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET

To attend the conference

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d5k2ikbo

To attend the event by phone: Click here to register for the earnings call. Once you have completed your registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing the link and your personal PIN to connect to the call. If you lose this link and your PIN, you will be able to register again. You must register if you wish to attend the call by phone.

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex’s website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available on Boralex’s website until August 14, 2025.

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on August 14, 2024, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 6.7 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS
Camille Laventure
Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438-883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com 		Stéphane Milot
Vice President, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

514-213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com


Source: Boralex inc.


