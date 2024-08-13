Groundworks® Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for the Eighth Consecutive Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, Groundworks ®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, has been named on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The highly competitive, distinguished honor annually recognizes America’s fastest-growing private companies. Groundworks has received the top accolade for eight consecutive years.



"This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of the more than 5,500 Groundworks employees whose expertise helps thousands of homeowners across the country every day,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. "Making this list once is an honor, but eight times is exceptional. Growing a company of our size is no easy task. It has been an exciting year for Groundworks, with our first international expansion into Canada, opening over a dozen new offices across North America and surpassing $1B in sales—all while maintaining our commitment to making each of our employees owners of our company.”

The 2024 Inc. recognition comes on the heels of Groundworks announcing its third location in Canada and launch of a new commercial division, demonstrating that the company’s impressive growth trajectory is showing no signs of slowing. In addition to eight consecutive years on the annual list, Groundworks was also named to Inc.’s Best in Business list in the construction category in 2023.

A complete list of the 2024 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and other details, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com .

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 72 offices across North America. It is an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list. For more information about Groundworks, visit https://www.groundworks.com/, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

