National Advertising Division Recommends ASO Discontinue “up to 2x Faster Healing” Claims for Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that ASO LLC discontinue its “2x faster healing” claims for its hydrocolloid bandages.

Hydrocolloid bandages are moist wound dressings that turn into a gel after absorbing fluid. ASO’s bandages are sold under their brand names, All-Health and Care Science, as well as its private label customers’ brands sold in pharmacies.

The “up to 2x faster healing” claims appeared on several media platforms, on the bandage packaging, and retailer websites. The claim appeared adjacent to ASO’s “SMART-HEAL®” trademark with the disclosure that “*Hydrocolloids have been shown to heal minor cuts, scrapes, abrasions, lacerations, blisters, and scalds up to 2x faster than a simple dry bandage. Journal of Athletic Training 2007; 42(3):422-424.”

The National Advertising Division (NAD) concluded that some consumers looking at ASO’s advertising might take away the message that the “up to 2x faster healing” claim is a comparison between hydrocolloid bandages and traditional dry bandages. Another message NAD determined to be reasonably conveyed is that ASO’s product, or its Smart-Heal Technology, as opposed to hydrocolloids generally, promotes up to 2x faster healing.

NAD found that while ASO’s evidence suggests hydrocolloids may speed the wound healing process, it does not reasonably support qualified claims that hydrocolloids have been shown to heal up to 2x faster than dry bandages. As a result, and because ASO provided no evidence of its own bandages’ relative healing times, NAD determined that the evidence also does not support claims that ASO’s product or its Smart-Heal Technology promotes up to 2x faster healing.

For these reasons, NAD recommended that ASO discontinue its “up to 2x faster healing” claims.

In addition, JJCI argued that ASO’s “up to 2x faster” claims falsely imply that ASO’s hydrocolloid bandages have premarket approval from the FDA as Class III medical devices. However, NAD did not find that any of the challenged advertising or claims reasonably conveyed such a message.

In its advertiser statement, ASO stated that it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendation” although it believes the up to 2x faster healing claim “to be fully supported” by the studies showing that hydrocolloid bandages offer improved healing times and “disagrees with this aspect of NAD’s decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

