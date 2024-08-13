Submit Release
Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $14.2 million or $1.07 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, based on weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $1.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, Vantage had approximately $50.8 million in cash. This total includes $10.5 million of restricted cash and $12.8 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, on December 31, 2023, Vantage had $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash and $11.6 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "The Company continued to perform well operationally and financially during the quarter, even with the Topaz Driller and Platinum Explorer undergoing major upgrades. The Topaz Driller continues to prepare for its upcoming contract while the Platinum Explorer enhances its marketability."

Mr. Toma continued, “EBITDA generation of $4.6 million during the quarter reflects the efficiency of our operations and the dedication of our employees during this transitional period.”

Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Rafael Blattner
Chief Financial Officer
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
+971 4 449 34 28

 
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenue                
Contract drilling services   $ 34,100     $ 67,673     $ 94,329     $ 115,590  
Management fees     5,697       5,569       11,223       7,689  
Reimbursables and other     10,015       34,598       20,408       61,633  
Total revenue     49,812       107,840       125,960       184,912  
Operating costs and expenses                
Operating costs     39,561       74,383       92,284       140,938  
General and administrative     5,225       5,161       12,479       9,992  
Depreciation     11,257       11,045       22,492       22,094  
(Gain) loss on EDC Sale                       3  
Total operating costs and expenses     56,043       90,589       127,255       173,027  
Income (loss) from operations     (6,231 )     17,251       (1,295 )     11,885  
Other (expense) income                
Interest income     200       141       494       190  
Interest expense and other financing charges     (5,656 )     (5,346 )     (11,000 )     (10,904 )
Other, net     (383 )     (457 )     (978 )     (135 )
Total other expense     (5,839 )     (5,662 )     (11,484 )     (10,849 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (12,070 )     11,589       (12,779 )     1,036  
Income tax provision     2,141       10,584       4,622       2,606  
Net income (loss)     (14,211 )     1,005       (17,401 )     (1,570 )
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests     10       (457 )     (309 )     (746 )
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders   $ (14,221 )   $ 1,462     $ (17,092 )   $ (824 )
                 
EBITDA(1)   $ 4,643     $ 27,839     $ 20,219     $ 33,844  
                 
Earnings (loss) per share                
Basic and Diluted   $ (1.07 )   $ 0.11     $ (1.29 )   $ (0.06 )
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,                
Basic     13,295       13,229       13,266       13,204  
                 
Diluted     13,295       13,320       13,266       13,204  
                 
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.
                 


                 
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Supplemental Operating Data
(in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Operating costs and expenses                
Jackups   $ 4,980     $ 3,736     $ 16,170     $ 7,722  
Deepwater     21,547       24,154       46,264       43,118  
Managed Rigs     -       17,319       4,570       34,258  
Operations support     3,171       2,924       6,167       5,575  
Reimbursables     9,863       26,250       19,113       50,265  
Total operating costs and expenses   $ 39,561     $ 74,383     $ 92,284     $ 140,938  
Utilization                
Jackups     50.0 %     94.4 %     69.9 %     97.2 %
Deepwater     43.4 %     95.2 %     55.5 %     79.1 %
                                 


 
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value information)
(Unaudited)
         
    June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
         
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 40,290     $ 73,206  
Restricted cash     2,264       1,828  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,805 and $5,434, respectively     56,534       74,113  
Materials and supplies     52,470       46,704  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     35,501       37,423  
Total current assets     187,059       233,274  
Property and equipment        
Property and equipment     677,304       660,449  
Accumulated depreciation     (374,459 )     (352,357 )
Property and equipment, net     302,845       308,092  
Operating lease ROU assets     658       1,084  
Other assets     42,313       19,283  
Total assets   $ 532,875     $ 561,733  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 60,730     $ 62,245  
Other current liabilities     38,277       51,946  
Total current liabilities     99,007       114,191  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $8,706 and $9,893 respectively     191,294       190,107  
Other long-term liabilities     12,725       10,741  
Shareholders' equity        
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,295,262 and 13,229,280 shares issued and outstanding, each period     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     634,519       633,963  
Accumulated deficit     (405,615 )     (388,523 )
Controlling interest shareholders' equity     228,917       245,453  
Noncontrolling interests     932       1,241  
Total equity     229,849       246,694  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 532,875     $ 561,733  
         


 
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net loss   $ (17,401 )   $ (1,570 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities        
Depreciation expense     22,492       22,094  
Amortization of debt financing costs     1,449       862  
Share-based compensation expense     1,069       25  
Loss on debt extinguishment           703  
Deferred income tax expense     420       733  
Loss on disposal of assets     81        
Loss on EDC Sale           3  
Allowance for credit losses     371        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Trade receivables, net     17,208       (20,333 )
Materials and supplies     (5,766 )     (3,509 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,922       (5,379 )
Other assets     (22,340 )     5,269  
Accounts payable     (1,515 )     (2,205 )
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     (9,278 )     (7,773 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (11,288 )     (11,080 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property and equipment     (17,396 )     (2,637 )
Proceeds from disposal of assets     70        
Net cash used in investing activities     (17,326 )     (2,637 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes           194,000  
Repayment of long-term debt           (180,000 )
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs     (441 )     (246 )
Payments of dividend equivalents     (3,272 )     (5,278 )
Debt issuance costs     (837 )     (5,645 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (4,550 )     2,831  
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (33,164 )     (10,886 )
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     83,975       93,257  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 50,811     $ 82,371  
         


 
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
Reconciliation of EBITDA   2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income (loss)   $ (14,211 )   $ 1,005     $ (17,401 )   $ (1,570 )
Depreciation     11,257       11,045       22,492       22,094  
Interest income     (200 )     (141 )     (494 )     (190 )
Interest expense and other financing costs     5,656       5,346       11,000       10,904  
Income tax provision     2,141       10,584       4,622       2,606  
EBITDA   $ 4,643     $ 27,839     $ 20,219     $ 33,844  
                 

