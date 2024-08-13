Step out in Allbirds's Tree Glider, the summer's newest style that's made to move with you

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allbirds unveiled its newest silhouette: the Tree Glider, a go-anywhere, goes-with-anything shoe that is crafted to perfectly complement an active lifestyle.



Inspired by the feeling of lightness, the Tree Glider exudes effortless ease with soft lines and elevated curves, subtle knit detailing, and a lightweight construction. The distinct design blends aesthetic and athletic to transition seamlessly between settings. Its outsole traction pattern is designed for dynamic movements and made to move with you through your day – whether you’re hitting your step count, or hitting up a new lunch spot with friends.

An Allbirds 2023 consumer insight survey revealed that their customers aim to get active four to five days per week, with 89% citing walks as a regular part of their active routine. This underscored the need for a true on-the-go, active sneaker that suits many settings and use cases – and is the reason Allbirds enlisted Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, wellness expert and founder of Melissa Wood Health, to help bring this elevated, active style to life.

“The Allbirds Tree Glider is hands down one of the most comfortable sneakers you will ever wear. It feels like you are walking on clouds,” said Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. “I'm a big believer in getting movement in literally whenever, wherever you are and the Glider is great when squeezing in those standing series.”

“In an industry saturated with maximalist designs, we instead exercise a reductive approach, stripping away the superfluous to focus on enduring elements of style,” said Jamie McLellan, product designer, Allbirds. “The Tree Glider is a reflection of this refined way of creating. Every detail was designed with a singular intention: create a closet staple that perfectly suits an active lifestyle, moving effortlessly with you no matter what the day demands.”

The Tree Glider is constructed with a one-piece knit upper that delivers a sock-like feel from the very first step. The upper is made with Allbirds’s signature Tree material – a combination of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and recycled polyester – to maximize airflow.

TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers give fabrics a natural softness, and keep feet cool and dry when activity heats up thanks to effective moisture control. The fibers are carefully sourced from controlled or certified wood sources – including spruce, pine, birch, beech, and eucalyptus – meeting FSC® or PEFC standards, meaning the wood taken from nature is purposefully balanced with forest growth rates. TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are made with at least 50% less carbon emissions and water consumption when compared to generic lyocell.¹

Its SuperLight midsole, which is Allbirds’s lightest weight and lowest carbon foam, offers a plush feel underfoot for all-day comfort. SuperLight Foam is approximately 70% bio-based, compared to usual industry foams that are often made entirely from petroleum-based plastics.

The shoe weighs approximately 7.6oz (W8) and has a carbon footprint of just 4.19 kg C02e – less than one-third of a standard sneaker’s carbon footprint, which is about 14 kg CO2e based on our calculations.

The Tree Glider ($135 USD) is available in full and half sizes across men’s and women’s. The new style is available in four colorways, online at www.allbirds.com and in stores beginning August 13, 2024.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’s sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with tree fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

Contact

press@allbirds.com

_________________________________

¹ Results based on LCA standards (ISO 14040/44) and available via Higg MSI (Version 3.7)