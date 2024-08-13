In a First for Pharma, Citeline SmartSolutions Take AI to New Levels, Optimizing Clinical Trial Planning and Site Selection

Protocol SmartDesign and Investigator SmartSelect bring treatments to patients faster by accelerating clinical trial development

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline, a leader in intelligence solutions for the life sciences industry, has launched two new products — Protocol SmartDesign and Investigator SmartSelect — in its Citeline SmartSolutions suite accelerating the path from pipeline to patient. Citeline SmartSolutions, an industry first, enables users to design and conduct more predictable trials by connecting the robust data assets already trusted by over 3,000 Citeline customers.



Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) advanced machine learning and large language models, Protocol SmartDesign harnesses the power of Citeline’s Trialtrove and Sitetrove solutions. Combining this industry-leading data with real-world and proprietary performance data assets, Protocol SmartDesign helps the life sciences industry build and deliver more predictable clinical trials and accelerate clinical development.



Researchers can:

Rely on trial, site, investigator, diversity and real-world data (RWD) to make decisions

Receive recommendations on primary endpoints and inclusion/exclusion (I/E) criteria

Forecast enrollment rates by country and trial duration by leveraging historical and performance data

Reduce the likelihood of costly protocol amendments

Streamline communication with a centralized platform where teams can review, refine and finalize the protocol, all in one place



Based on 20 years of experience as the leading source of business intelligence for clinical trial investigator selection, Investigator SmartSelect revolutionizes the process of country and investigator selection.

Researchers can:

Generate a pool of protocol-specific investigators in minutes (compared to the traditional process that can take four to six weeks)

Identify, via a proprietary algorithm, the optimal countries, site allocations and the best investigators to deliver a clinical trial on time

Leverage a unified user experience and workflow in the integrated Citeline suite (Sitetrove and Trialtrove) to further optimize feasibility and decision-making in the planning stages



Both Protocol SmartDesign and Investigator SmartSelect help study sponsors reduce costly protocol amendments and increase predictability in clinical trial planning. According to a survey conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD), protocol amendments cost an average of $141,000 each for Phase II trials and $535,000 each for Phase III trials. A separate Tufts CSDD study revealed that protocols with at least one amendment took much longer overall and at each clinical trial segment.

“These solutions not only produce significant savings for medical, clinical operations and feasibility teams in terms of both time and cost, they ease the burden on study teams and site staff,” said Maureen Ladouceur, RN, president of Norstella, Citeline’s parent company. “As a clinician, this personally means a lot to me.”

Citeline’s full array of complementary solutions and services guides sponsors not only in the planning stages but throughout the entire drug development lifecycle. For example, launched earlier this year, Global Patient Insights provides an unsurpassed view of the worldwide patient landscape, including diversity demographics, and Citeline PatientMatch brings the process full circle by pinpointing potential matches with identified investigators.

“By helping sponsors reduce time to market,” said Norstella CEO Mike Gallup, “we’re reinforcing Norstella’s mission of smoothing the path to life-saving therapies for patients and providers — and, ultimately, driving better outcomes."

