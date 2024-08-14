Global Industrial Microbiology Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Industrial Microbiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial microbiology market is on a strong growth trajectory, with its size projected to increase from $14.51 billion in 2023 to $15.51 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The historical growth has been driven by a surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals, the globalization of the pharmaceutical industry, heightened focus on food safety, environmental monitoring, and quality control in the beverage sector. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $20.35 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%, supported by rising bioprocessing in agriculture, growing demand for personalized medicine, expanded applications in energy production, stringent regulatory standards, and increasing global health concerns.

Increased Bioprocessing and Cloud Adoption Fuel Market Expansion

The anticipated growth in the industrial microbiology market is significantly influenced by advancements in bioprocessing within agriculture and a rising emphasis on personalized medicine. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud computing services is enhancing market dynamics. Cloud adoption offers a flexible infrastructure for data-intensive research, collaborative projects, and the application of advanced technologies, leading to accelerated discoveries and improved efficiency. For instance, in August 2023, CloudZero reported that SMEs allocated 47% of their IT budgets to cloud services, reflecting a 67% increase from 2021 to 2022. This cloud integration is driving growth by enabling more sophisticated and efficient research capabilities.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major companies dominating the industrial microbiology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., The Merck Group, and Becton Dickinson and Company, among others. These players are focusing on technological advancements to maintain competitive edges. A notable innovation is Becton Dickinson's BD Kiestra IdentifA system, launched in January 2022. This system utilizes MALDI-ToF and automated colony technology to streamline microbiological bacterial identification, reducing manual errors and enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Market Trends Shaping the Future

The industrial microbiology market is experiencing several key trends:

• Emergence of New Biotechnologies: Innovations are continually reshaping the field.

• Digitalization and Automation: These advancements are enhancing research and operational efficiency.

• Customized Microbial Solutions: Tailored solutions are becoming increasingly prevalent.

• Collaborations and Partnerships: Strategic alliances are fostering innovation and growth.

Market Segments

The industrial microbiology market is segmented as follows:

1. By Product: Equipment and Systems, Reaction Consumables, Laboratory Supplies

2. By Test: Sterility Testing, Microbial Limits Testing, Bio-Burden Testing, Water and Environmental Testing

3. By End-Use: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Agricultural, Environmental, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Other End-Uses

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for industrial microbiology in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The region's expanding research activities and increasing investments in biotechnology are driving this rapid growth.

Industrial Microbiology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Microbiology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial microbiology market size, industrial microbiology market drivers and trends, industrial microbiology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial microbiology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

