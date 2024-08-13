STACK Infrastructure’s Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser Breaks Records and Achieves $2.1 Million in Lifetime Contributions

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it raised $840,000 at its annual Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser and Salmon Fishing Derby. This year’s event, once again held in Astoria, Oregon, raised a record-breaking amount, surpassing $2.1 million in lifetime donations. The fundraiser benefits active duty, reservist, and retired Chief Warrant Officers of the U.S. Coast Guard through the Pacific Northwest Chief Warrant Officers Association (“CWOA”). Last year, the CWOA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, established a Heroes of the Sea Foundation Endowment Fund, which will continue to fund charitable distributions on a permanent basis.



“This year’s turnout and generosity were nothing short of remarkable. The milestone achievement signifies STACK’s enduring commitment to honoring our service members,” said Ty Miller, CCO, STACK Americas. “None of this would be possible without our considerate partners and participants, whose growing dedication continues to offer vital support to the U.S. Coast Guard members and their families.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, often heralded as the true “heroes of the sea,” undertakes crucial roles beyond its search and rescue operations, including port security, environmental protection, and safeguarding the nation’s coastlines. It also protects vital subsea cables that global data communications depend on every day. Funds raised through the Heroes of the Sea enable the CWOA to offer emergency support, advocacy, educational aid, and legal assistance to members in need. Through its permanent endowment fund, this support will continue in perpetuity.

“The dedication shown by participants and sponsors of the Heroes of the Sea event is a powerful testament to the spirit of community and service that defines Oregon,” remarked US Senator Ron Wyden. “This initiative honors the valiant service members of the U.S. Coast Guard and also reinforces the critical support structures that help them thrive. I am proud to see such a profound commitment to our Coast Guard members here in Oregon.”

“The outpouring of support for this year’s Heroes of the Sea has been exceptional and we are truly thankful,” said Dean Johnston, President of the Pacific Northwest CWOA. “The commitment of everyone involved has solidified our ability to serve and uplift our community in their times of need.”

STACK is deeply committed to the well-being of the communities where it operates, supporting a broad range of initiatives that foster community involvement and development. In addition to the annual Heroes of the Sea charitable fundraiser, the company promotes a variety of future industry leadership programs. Notably, STACK’s Women in Data Centers apprenticeship program, annual Women’s Leadership Summit, and partnership with the Girl Scouts of Colorado for data center STEM education exemplify its efforts to contribute to community growth.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. Data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit www.stackinfra.com .

Contact Information:

Media Contacts:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfa16287-5228-4370-bcc8-232b3a68b3ab