World of Good Brands Bolsters Editorial Leadership Team

Amy Eisinger, Mandy Harris and Danny Feekes Named to Senior Brand Leadership Team

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Good Brands , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announced today that it has named three key executives to its senior leadership team. Amy Eisinger has been named Head of Content, Well+Good , Mandy Harris joins as Head of Growth and General Manager, and Danny Feekes joins as Head of Commerce.



Eisinger will oversee all Well+Good programming, spearhead editorial strategies across channels and platforms, and drive the growth and expansion of the brand. Previously, Eisinger was with The Messenger, where she served as Vertical Lead, Health & Wellness. At The Messenger, she developed and launched the health and wellness vertical from the ground up, including defining the editorial vision and strategy, creating editorial standards and style. Prior to The Messenger, Eisinger was Digital Director at SELF, where she developed content strategies, led the execution of brand projects including large cross-platform digital experiences, pursued new partnership opportunities, and oversaw a team of writers and editors. During her tenure at SELF, the brand earned several ASME Award nominations and one win. Additionally, while at SELF, Amy helped launch a capsule apparel collection with Beyond Yoga, a line of sexual wellness products, hosted numerous live and virtual events, and grew annual franchise revenue.

Harris’s role, a new position at the company, will lead audience and revenue growth across the World of Good Brands portfolio. Harris comes to World of Good Brands from Vox Media Group, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Content Strategy and Growth for POPSUGAR. At Vox Media, Harris developed and executed global audience growth and content strategy, led content programming and distribution strategy across platforms, and launched new verticals for the brand. Previously, Harris spent over 15 years at POPSUGAR, in roles ranging from operations to executive editor.

Feekes, also in a new position for the company, will oversee commerce growth holistically across the portfolio as Head of Commerce. With 15 years of experience in digital media, he most recently served as Managing Editor of Goodreads, where he drove revenue through strategic content planning and execution. Feekes was responsible for the annual Goodreads Choice Awards from ideation to award announcement, driving visibility, growth, and goodwill across the platform. Prior to Goodreads, Feekes served as Head of Editorial Operations at Spright, which evolved to The Assembly, a community space. Feekes spent his early career at Gap, Inc. as a corporate merchandiser.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented leaders to our brand leadership team,” said Lindsey Abramo, CEO of World of Good Brands. “We are re-defining the eco-system for experiential media and commerce that blends physical and virtual — allowing audiences to access from wherever they are and take a piece with them wherever they go. The combined experience of this leadership team, along with our commitment to innovation in media, events, commerce, and brand licensing will catapult our company forward as we evolve and position our business for the future.”

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , LIVESTRONG.com, OnlyInYourState , and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

susan.turner@worldofgoodbrands.com