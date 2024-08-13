The National Fraternal Order of Police Partners with BMG Money as Newest Client
World’s largest law enforcement organization of more than 373,000 sworn law enforcement officers gain access to responsible credit
We are proud to offer organizations like The National Fraternal Order of Police access to innovative and socially responsible financing as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMG Money today announced its newest client, The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), extending access to a national loan program, issued by WebBank, for those who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice for the line of duty.
Since 1915, The National Fraternal Order of Police has grown to become the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 373,000 members in more than 2,200 lodges. Dedicated to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers, the FOP continues this commitment by working with BMG Money, helping to provide access to emergency loans, free financial tools, and affordable loan solutions across the United States.
Financial stability is a growing concern for many individuals as total household debt reaches record highs. Compounding this challenge, half of Americans who’ve applied for a loan or financial product since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in early 2022 have been denied. As a result, some customers, who have been denied for conventional loan products, have increasingly used high-priced alternatives, putting them even further at risk.
Chad Jorgensen, Senior Director, Partnerships at BMG Money, said, “BMG Money is actively concerned about the growing number of decent, hardworking public sector employees caught on the treadmill of predatory loans. To solve this challenge, we are proud to offer organizations like The National Fraternal Order of Police access to innovative and socially responsible financing as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. We look forward to supporting their members and helping alleviate financial stress.”
Since it was founded, BMG Money has partnered with over 100 private companies and local, county and state government bodies, and provided access to thousands of responsible loans totaling more than $4 billion. For more information about BMG Money Program, visit www.bmgmoney.com/loansatwork.
About BMG Money
Headquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has been safeguarding employees and retirees from predatory loans since 2011 and currently operates in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of underserved borrowers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.bmgmoney.com.
About The National Fraternal Order of Police
Founded in 1915, the Fraternal Order of Police is the largest law enforcement organization in the United States, with more than 373,000 members. With national offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C., the FOP is committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those who serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and employee representation. Please visit fop.net for more information.
