Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,970 in the last 365 days.

New insights from Ntara help manufacturers increase ROI with PIM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ntara today released its latest white paper, designed to help consumer brands and industrial manufacturers get a more significant return on investment from product information management (PIM) software.

The paper, titled Three Ways to Unlock Radical ROI from PIM, delivers insight into three key ways that digitally mature businesses can unlock more significant ROI from PIM.

  1. Integrations that enable automation and syndication
  2. Publication automation to automate product catalogs
  3. Generative AI to supplement manual content processes

"Manufacturers invest heavily into PIM software, in terms of both money and resources, because they know they need it,” says Jeff Morris, President & CEO of Ntara. It requires a significant investment of resources, and companies expect a return on that investment. We created this paper to educate them about how integrating PIM software further into their business will improve profitably.”

The ebook states that establishing a “single source of truth” or a “golden record” for product data is no longer enough. Modern, digitally mature businesses need ways to satisfy the increasing demands of an omnichannel market.

Download the ebook here.

About Ntara
Ntara is a leader in PXM (product experience management) strategy consulting and implements PIM, DAM, and digital commerce software. Ntara's services include primary research and PXM roadmapping, architecting, implementation, and customization. They also provide full-service support for long-term PXM strategy. Learn more at Ntara.com.


Media contact
Samara Bolling
Director, Marketing
bolling@ntara.com
423-557-4618
www.ntara.com
www.ntara.com/brand

Primary Logo

You just read:

New insights from Ntara help manufacturers increase ROI with PIM

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more