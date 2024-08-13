Kathy Miller of YK2020 LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTFIELD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time and time again, research shows that engaged employees produce better business outcomes. The fact is, the way organizations treat employees and how employees treat each other has a tremendous impact on their performance that can literally make or break an organization. When employees feel a sense of belonging, they are more likely to be invested in their work making it key to any company’s success. Leaders and managers play a tremendous role in how engaged, or disengaged, employees are within any organization, that’s why good leaders are crucial. But in these shifting workplace dynamics and chaotic times, how can a leader take actionable steps to create a cohesive strong culture where everyone thrives?

Kathy Miller is the Founder and CEO of YK2020 LLC, positive psychology practitioner, and transformational coach. She is an author, Women of Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductee, as well as a Shingo Prize recipient. Kathy’s work is focused on helping leaders adapt new leadership styles that can equip them with the tools to lead effectively.

A former Executive at Rolls-Royce, Parker Hannain, and General Motors, Kathy holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & System Engineering from Kettering University and a Masters in Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Kathy recognizes how leaders need to think and act differently, rather than micromanaging, in order to build positive workplace relationships and create a culture of support, inclusivity, and genuine care where employees are recognized and wholeheartedly applauded for their efforts.

In today’s dynamic and competitive business environment, we need good leaders to help guide us. Positive workplace relationships are key to one's success, affirms Kathy. Through her coaching and positive psychology work, she helps today’s leaders not only show up as their most authentic selves, but to understand the importance of implementing strategies that can greatly improve their mindset. Good leaders recognize that happy employees will be willing and eager to contribute to a company’s success and stay with you for the long term. That purpose filled employees are motivated to succeed which will consequently lead to increased profitability taking your business to the next level.

By creating a more supportive and collaborative environment, building a strong work culture of compassion where everyone feels seen and appreciated, leaders will encourage innovation and create a better work environment for everyone.

Prior to starting her practice as a coach and positive psychology practitioner, Kathy was in the trenches of the corporate world. At the young age of 17, Kathy worked in a vehicle assembly plant as an Industrial Engineering Co-op Student. When she went on to graduate from engineering school, she witnessed the plant shutting down after 50 years of production and it taught her that if she wanted to succeed on her own terms, she had to learn to depend on herself and prioritize her own self-development. Kathy went on to work as an engineer at General Motors and acquired her MBA. Working her way up the corporate ladder she landed a senior executive position at General Motors. As a woman in a dominated male industry tackling challenging roles, she knew she needed to become an advocate for change and the only way she could truly accomplish that is by opening up her own practice.

Her mission is also to integrate more women in traditionally male dominated fields and empower young women to pursue STEM careers where women are so woefully underrepresented in the fields o science, technology, engineering, and math. Women have been making noteworthy contributions and we need to keep inspiring the next generation.

Today, Kathy’s pivotal work has been propelling leaders towards greatness. Her coaching is a transformational experience.

She believes that employees modeling positive behaviors from leaders will guide everyone to achieving their goals within the organization. With the support and guidance of a coach, effective leadership is achievable.

Through her customized coaching approach and well-defined objections, Kathy helps leaders gain insights and skills on effectively managing people while they develop into their very best selves.

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno