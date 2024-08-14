Bead Winding Machine Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.15 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5%

Bead Winding Machine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bead winding machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.9 billion in 2023 to $0.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for efficient tire manufacturing, rise in automotive production, rise in disposable income, growing eco friendly manufacturing demand, increasing focus on sustainability, rising investments in research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bead winding machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for high performance tires, increasing vehicle production, growing demand for automotive services, growing use of wind turbines, growing demand to enhance product lifecycle management.

Growth Driver Of The Bead Winding Machine Market

The growing use of wind turbines is expected to propel the growth of the bead winding machine market going forward. Wind turbines convert wind energy into electricity, featuring rotor blades, a hub, gearbox, generator, nacelle, and tower. The growing demand for clean energy propels the adoption of renewable sources such as wind power. Climate change concerns and international agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are pushing governments to invest in wind energy. Bead winding machines enhance the production of wind turbine blades by precisely and efficiently winding fibers and materials, ensuring consistent quality, structural integrity, and durability.

Bead Winding Machine Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the bead winding machine market include Michelin, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Kobe Steel Ltd., KraussMaffei, Marangoni S.p.A., VMI Group, Tianjin Saixiang Technology Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the bead winding machines market are focused on developing technologically advanced products, such as automated fiber winding and filament placement machines, to serve customers with advanced features better. Automated fiber winding and filament placement machines are advanced manufacturing equipment designed to automate the process of winding materials, such as fiberglass, onto a rotating mandrel.

Bead Winding Machine Market Segments:

1) By Type: Manual, Electric, Other Types

2) By Configuration: Single Bead, Multi-Spindle Bead, Automatic Bead, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Bead, High-Speed Bead

3) By Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture Machinery

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the bead winding machine market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bead winding machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bead Winding Machine Market Definition

A bead winding machine refers to a specialized equipment used in the production of tires, specifically for creating the bead, which is the part of the tire that ensures a secure fit to the rim of the wheel. The bead is made of steel wires that are coated with rubber and then wound into a hoop. The bead winding machine automates this process, ensuring precise winding and consistent tension of the steel wires to create a robust and uniform bead.

