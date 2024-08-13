Geneva Conventions 75th Anniversary: Reaffirm commitment to IHL and make it a political priority

Your Excellency, Ambassador Burri of Switzerland,

Director General Ma Xinmin of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Your Excellencies, Ambassadors, - and Representatives - of the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions

Vice-President Wang Ping of the Red Cross Society of China,

Mrs Olga Dzumaeva, head of the East Asia delegation of IFRC,

Esteemed guests, scholars, colleagues and friends,

I would like to thank all of you for joining us today to mark the 75th anniversary of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949. Exactly 75 years ago, on 12 August 1949, the four Geneva Conventions were adopted, marking a momentous normative step forward in the quest to uphold humanity and human dignity in war. Today, the universally ratified four Geneva Conventions, together with their additional protocols, have become the cornerstone of international humanitarian law. The fact that all States freely and voluntarily accept to be bound by the four Geneva Conventions demonstrates the universal values embodied by international humanitarian law.

In the past 75 years, the four Geneva Conventions have been fundamental in protecting persons affected by armed conflict, and international humanitarian law remains as relevant today for contemporary armed conflicts, as it was 75 years ago. It is important to note that international humanitarian law has been born and developed long before the four Geneva Conventions of 1949. IHL is based on humanitarian principles which are deeply rooted in many of the world’s cultures and traditions. International humanitarian law both complements and reinforces these legal traditions, civilizations, and cultures, and is therefore a common heritage of all humanity, reflecting a global consensus that all wars have limits.

The focus on protection of people through rules that uphold basic human values even during the darkest moments, make the Geneva Conventions one of the most important documents in history. International humanitarian law is essential in preventing some of armed conflicts’ worst consequences. It aims to protect persons who are not, or are no longer, taking part in hostilities and to limit the means and methods of warfare to maintain some humanity in armed conflicts, saving lives and reducing suffering.

Today, 75 years after the adoption of the four Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law and the need for it to be fully respected is more important than ever. Currently, there are over 120 ongoing armed conflicts none of which were inevitable. With every conflict, the ICRC sees first-hand the scale of human tragedy. When IHL is not respected the humanitarian consequences of conflict are exacerbated.

Non-compliance with IHL remains an alarming problem. Even when parties claim compliance, overly permissive interpretations of IHL hinder its effectiveness. All too often, we see the sanctity of hospitals disregarded, ambulances attacked, civilians killed and displaced in great numbers, prisoners and detainees ill-treated, humanitarian access impeded and humanitarian workers, including colleagues from our Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, injured and killed when carrying out their purely humanitarian mission. And this not only so in the armed conflicts that are under the spotlight of the world’s attention, but in many forgotten protracted wars that have caused unspeakable human suffering for decades.

We observe that the main cause of suffering during armed conflicts remains the failure to implement existing norms, rather than a lack of rules or their inadequacy.

These trends must be reversed! The erosion of the protective force of IHL can and must be urgently stopped by making IHL a political priority – everywhere, as a common denominator of humanity in a divided world.

Experience has shown that in order for international humanitarian law to prevent or alleviate the immense suffering caused by armed conflicts, it must be faithfully and effectively implemented in practice. Therefore, international humanitarian law cannot be merely the law on paper, it must be the law in action.

This requires building an environment conducive to the respect of international humanitarian law and to foster a universal culture of compliance with international humanitarian law. States must effectively implement international humanitarian law at the domestic level, prevent violations of the law, and punish the perpetrators when violations do occur. States must not politicise or instrumentalise IHL or the development of IHL but instead champion respect and compliance with IHL. Non-state armed groups, too, must fully respect their obligations under IHL.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me to say a few words on one - often overlooked - aspect of IHL: its importance for peace.

As states aspire for lasting peace and security, it is important to remember that compliance with IHL fosters an environment conducive to peace that has the power to break the never-ending cycles of violence. By prohibiting weapons that cause superfluous injuries and unnecessary suffering States take one step closer to peace, by ensuring detainees and internees are treated humanely, States preserve their dignity and reduce the risk of further violence fuelled by revenge. When States return or repatriate human remains to their families this facilitates the closure of grief and healing. Cruelty and inhumanity beget violence and instability. Compliance with IHL on the other hand can pave a road back to peace and stability.

The ICRC having worked in war zones for 161 years, has seen what armed conflicts and other situations of violence do to humanity. We see its horrific toll on combatants and civilians every day. We help people who have lost their families or their homes. We treat gruesome injuries. We witness the horrors and devastating impact of torture and rape. We see what war does to children and childhood. We see this violence inflicted by state and non-state actors, by GPS-guided munitions and home-made bombs, all over the world.

The average time that the ICRC has been present in its ten largest operations is more than 42 years. With every new armed conflict we confront, we know that chances are high it will drag on for years to affect a generation or generations– hindering possibilities for development and draining resources.

States are the very architects of international humanitarian law and they must demonstrate the political will and tenacity to promote and enforce it. You have all entrusted ICRC with a sacred mandate under the Geneva Conventions, we ask you to support us in fulfilling in faithfully. As an organization mandated to protect and assist victims of armed conflict, the ICRC feels a responsibility to urge states to comply with IHL. However, the ICRC cannot enforce IHL on unwilling States. We call upon all High Contracting Parties to strictly respect and ensure respect for IHL. We need your powerful voices to echo support for IHL in all fora and I really appreciate your presence tonight.

On that note and as we have come together here in Beijing, I would like to thank China for its vocal support for IHL in international fora and for the promotion of IHL domestically. I personally had the pleasure of discussing numerous important IHL topics with Director General Ma Xinmin of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and am grateful for your commitment to promoting IHL.

I wish also to extend our thanks to the Red Cross Society of China for working steadfastly in the promotion of IHL in China, including as Chair of the National IHL Committee. The Geneva Conventions bestow clear responsibilities both on the ICRC and the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and we are committed to work closely with you to shoulder them together.

I now turn to our co-organisers, and sincerely thank Switzerland, as the depository of the Geneva Conventions. Switzerland plays a vital role in providing the forum and platform to address important IHL matters. In less than 2 months, in October this year, Switzerland will host the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, where all High Contracting Parties and the whole Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will gather under one roof to address important humanitarian issues, including a resolution on fostering a universal culture for compliance with IHL.

Last but not least, thank you all once again for joining us here today to mark this important moment in history.

On this meaningful occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, we ask that you reaffirm your commitment to international humanitarian law and to make it a political priority. The ICRC looks forward to continuing working with all High Contracting Parties to further universal compliance with IHL.

Thank you.