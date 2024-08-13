PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 11, 2024 Bong Go extends aid to support livelihood recovery of hundreds of displaced workers in Tarragona, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in partnership with the local government of Tarragona, Davao Oriental led by Mayor Sammy Uy, provided support to displaced workers on Friday, August 9. The event took place at the municipal gymnasium, where Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts, masks, and vitamins to 609 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bags, mobile phones, and a watch. Meanwhile, through the partnership of Senator Go and the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program aims to offer employment assistance in the coming period. "May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE na TUPAD program. Iyang programa pong 'yan ay suportado natin para mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan," Go highlighted. To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, which provides temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, who are prepared to engage in unskilled manual labor for a certain duration. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go urged the residents to take advantage of the medical assistance available for indigent patients offered by the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in the city. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded. On the same day, Go's team also assisted struggling sectors in Tarragona, which received financial support from the local government in partnership with the senator. The following day, August 10, he provided aid to vendors in the town, who also received livelihood support from the national government.