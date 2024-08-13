PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 11, 2024 'Unahin ang mga mahihirap' -- Bong Go partners with LGU to help more than a thousand indigents from various sectors in Tarragona, Davao Oriental On Friday, August 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go aided indigent residents from various sectors of Tarragona, Davao Oriental. The beneficiaries are composed of students, barangay health workers, barangay tanods, tribal council members, fisherfolks, Sangguniang Kabataan kagawads, vendors, among others. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he expressed. Held at the municipal gymnasium, Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential items, including shirts, masks, and vitamins to 1,666 beneficiaries. Some beneficiaries also received basketballs, volleyballs, bags, mobile phones, and a watch. The local government, led by Mayor Sammy Uy, and in partnership with Go, extended financial support to the beneficiaries. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go urged the residents to take advantage of the medical assistance available for indigent patients offered by the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in the city. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Recently, Go praised the remarkable progress of the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. From its launch, the center's reach has expanded significantly, serving 9,454 patients in 2020, increasing to 13,486 in 2021, and reaching 23,019 by 2022. In 2023, the number of beneficiaries peaked at 29,715. As of July 2024, the center has already assisted 11,920 patients, bringing the total to 87,594 served since opening. On the same day, Go also assisted displaced workers in Tarragona, who received employment assistance from the national government. The following day, August 10, he provided aid to vendors in the town, who also received livelihood assistance from the national government. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.