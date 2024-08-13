Padilla: Clarification on the proposed amendment to the Anti-Rape Law of 1997

CLARIFICATION ON THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ANTI-RAPE LAW OF 1997

Yesterday, Aug. 12, 2024, I filed Senate Bill No. 2777 that aims to strengthen Republic Act No. 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

I wish to clarify that the heavy penalties including reclusion perpetua and death had been specified in RA 8353, but are limited to those who victimized females, according to Paragraph 1 Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

The aim of my proposed amendment is to ensure that the protection of the law is equal for victims of this heinous crime, regardless of gender - female, male, or the members of the 'third sex.'

Let me reiterate. We must make our laws stronger, more gender-responsive, and more progressive, especially in these changing times.

PAGBIBIGAY-LINAW PATUNGKOL SA AKING PANUKALANG AMYENDA SA ANTI-RAPE LAW OF 1997

Kahapon, ika-12 ng Agosto 2024, inihain ng inyong lingkod ang Senate Bill No. 2777 na naglalayong palakasin ang Republic Act No. 8353 o Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

Nais ko lamang pong bigyang linaw na ang mabibigat na parusa tulad ng reclusion perpetua hanggang kamatayan ay nakalatag na sa RA 8353 ngunit limitado ito para sa mga babaeng biktima ng panghahalay sang-ayon sa sinasaad ng Paragraph 1 Article 266-A ng Revised Penal Code.

Ang ating panukalang amyenda: ang layunin po ng ating panukalang batas ay siguraduhing pantay ang proteksyon sa mga biktima ng karumal-dumal na krimen na ito, anuman ang kasarian - maging babae man, lalaki, o mga miyembro man ng sinasabing 'third sex.'

Uulitin ko po. Kailangang maging mas malakas, mas gender-responsive, at mas progresibo ang ating mga batas lalo sa nagbabagong panahon.