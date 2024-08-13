Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,028 in the last 365 days.

Padilla: Clarification on the proposed amendment to the Anti-Rape Law of 1997

PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release
August 13, 2024

CLARIFICATION ON THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ANTI-RAPE LAW OF 1997

Yesterday, Aug. 12, 2024, I filed Senate Bill No. 2777 that aims to strengthen Republic Act No. 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

I wish to clarify that the heavy penalties including reclusion perpetua and death had been specified in RA 8353, but are limited to those who victimized females, according to Paragraph 1 Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

The aim of my proposed amendment is to ensure that the protection of the law is equal for victims of this heinous crime, regardless of gender - female, male, or the members of the 'third sex.'

Let me reiterate. We must make our laws stronger, more gender-responsive, and more progressive, especially in these changing times.

PAGBIBIGAY-LINAW PATUNGKOL SA AKING PANUKALANG AMYENDA SA ANTI-RAPE LAW OF 1997

Kahapon, ika-12 ng Agosto 2024, inihain ng inyong lingkod ang Senate Bill No. 2777 na naglalayong palakasin ang Republic Act No. 8353 o Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

Nais ko lamang pong bigyang linaw na ang mabibigat na parusa tulad ng reclusion perpetua hanggang kamatayan ay nakalatag na sa RA 8353 ngunit limitado ito para sa mga babaeng biktima ng panghahalay sang-ayon sa sinasaad ng Paragraph 1 Article 266-A ng Revised Penal Code.

Ang ating panukalang amyenda: ang layunin po ng ating panukalang batas ay siguraduhing pantay ang proteksyon sa mga biktima ng karumal-dumal na krimen na ito, anuman ang kasarian - maging babae man, lalaki, o mga miyembro man ng sinasabing 'third sex.'

Uulitin ko po. Kailangang maging mas malakas, mas gender-responsive, at mas progresibo ang ating mga batas lalo sa nagbabagong panahon.

You just read:

Padilla: Clarification on the proposed amendment to the Anti-Rape Law of 1997

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more