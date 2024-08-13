Manifestation - 2024 Olympics Athletes' Uniforms | 13 August 2024 Manifestation - Senator Joel Villanueva

PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Manifestation - 2024 Olympics Athletes' Uniforms | 13 August 2024

Senator Joel Villanueva Mr. President, noong Linggo po, August 11, opisyal na nagtapos ang 2024 Summer Olympics sa Paris. This is our most successful run in our 100 years of participation in the Olympic Games. Ang ating golden boy na si Carlos Yulo ay nagkamit ng dalawang gintong medalya sa gymnastics. Sina Nesthy Petecio at Aira Villegas naman, parehong nakasungkit ng bronze medal sa boxing. Indeed, these are feats worth celebrating, along with the gallant efforts of the rest of Team Philippines. We can't wait for our athlete-heroes to be back home. Pero Ginoong Pangulo, tayo po ay nalulungkot sa nabalitaan natin nitong linggo hinggil sa isyu sa uniform ng ating mga atleta, lalo na ng ating golfers na sina Bianca Pagdanganan at Dottie Ardina. In a viral video, Dottie lamented the lack of uniforms for them and was even shown taping the Philippine flag on a store-bought shirt using a double-sided tape. As an athlete myself, I can understand their frustration as they are official representatives of our country in the biggest sporting event in the world. We also understand that the Philippine Olympic Committee and the National Golf Association of the Philippines have explained the logistical issues that prevented the uniforms from arriving on time in Paris. Sana po ay magsilbing aral ito sa ating mga opisyal at namamahala sa delegasyon ng Pilipinas sa international competitions para hindi na po ito maulit. On a positive note, despite the uniform mishap, Bianca, who is a fellow Bulakenyo, almost clinched a podium finish at the tournament, ranking 4th! Dottie also finished at an impressive 13th place! Their exceptional performances made the Philippines one of only two nations out of 25 with multiple entries to have two players making the top 15 of the competition. We congratulate our golfers and the rest of our athletes who gave their 1000% in representing the Philippines in the Paris Olympics. Mabuhay po kayo! Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.