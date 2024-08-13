National Treasury invites media to Ninth Annual Meeting of New Development Bank

National Treasury and the New Development Bank (NDB) cordially invite media representatives to attend and cover the Ninth Annual Meeting of the NDB. The event will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town (CTICC), South Africa, from August 29th to 31st, 2024.

The Ninth Annual Meeting, themed: “Investing in a Sustainable Future,” will provide a platform for discussing how the NDB, in collaboration with national governments, the private sector, civil society, and other development institutions, can enhance its ability to promote sustainable projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

The Opening Ceremony will feature addresses from esteemed Ministers of Finance from NDB member countries. The event will also see the participation of national and local government representatives, leaders from multilateral and national development institutions, distinguished scholars, prominent commercial bankers, business leaders, media and representatives of civil society organisations.

Important details about the event are as follows:

Date: August 29-31, 2024 (Media briefing on Saturday, August 31st)

Time: A detailed Programme of the event will be provided to registered media

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre, South Africa

For more information about the NDB Annual Meeting, please visit the event page on the Bank’s website at https://www.ndb.int/event/new-development-bank-ninth-annual-meeting/

Foreign media representatives from any of the carnet countries are required to declare their equipment in their respective countries before travelling to South Africa. They should use ATA Carnet as the declaration presented to Customs for the importation of the equipment. Additional information about the ATA Carnet for your country can be found on the International Chamber of Commerce’s website: iccwbo.org.

Please note that participation in this event is exclusively by invitation. Media may RSVP by contacting the below contact points: NDB media team at media@ndb.int and the National Treasury media team at media@treasury.gov.za

Contacts

National Treasury New Development Bank

E-mail: media@treasury.gov.za (Media team)

E-mail: media@ndb.int (Media team)

WhatsApp: +27 83 646 6935 (Ms. Ntsakisi Ramunasi)

WhatsApp: +86-185-2105-0330 (Mr. Alexey Kosarev)

Closing date: 19 August 2024

