Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The active, smart and intelligent packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.50 billion in 2023 to $43.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in technology, consumer demand for freshness and safety, extended shelf life requirements, stringent food safety regulations, environmental concerns, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $59.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cost efficiency and reduction of food waste, growth of e-commerce and online retail, rising healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, consumer convenience, increase in the global trade of perishable goods, and Regulatory Standards and Compliance.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16326&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market

The expansion of the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the active, smart, and intelligent packaging market going forward. The food and beverage industry encompasses the production, processing, distribution, and sale of edible goods and non-alcoholic drinks. The expansion of the food and beverage industry is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, population growth, globalization, and technological advancements. Active, smart, and intelligent packaging in the food and beverage industry enhances safety by monitoring freshness, detecting spoilage, and providing real-time information on storage conditions, thereby extending shelf life and ensuring product quality.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/active-smart-and-intelligent-packaging-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market include BASF SE, 3M Company, WestRock Company, Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Dupont de Nemours Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A.

Major companies operating in the active, smart, and intelligent packaging market are developing innovative products, such as web-based smart packaging, to revolutionize supply chain visibility, enhance product traceability, and improve consumer engagement. Web-based smart packaging refers to packaging systems equipped with sensors and connected to the internet, enabling real-time monitoring of product conditions such as temperature, humidity, and location.

Segments:

1) By Type: Active Packaging, Oxygen Scavenging Sachets, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Smart Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Time And Temperature Indicator (TTI) Labels, Freshness Indicators, Other Types

2) By Material: Plastic, Paper, Glass, Corrugated Board, Metal, Other Materials

3) By Function: Moisture Control, Temperature Indicators, Shelf Life Sensing, Product Tracking

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Fruits And Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery And Confectionary, Processed Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the active, smart, and intelligent packaging market in 2023. The regions covered in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Definition

Active, smart, and intelligent packaging refers to innovative technologies integrated into packaging materials to enhance functionality. These technologies can monitor freshness, detect tampering, and provide real-time information on product conditions. They aim to improve safety, shelf life, and consumer interaction with packaged goods, advancing convenience and sustainability in the supply chain.

Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on active, smart and intelligent packaging market size, active, smart and intelligent packaging market drivers and trends, active, smart and intelligent packaging market major players, active, smart and intelligent packaging competitors' revenues, active, smart and intelligent packaging market positioning, and active, smart and intelligent packaging market growth across geographies. The active, smart and intelligent packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paper Products Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-products-global-market

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-assembly-and-packaging-equipment-global-market-report

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293