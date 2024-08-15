Global Animation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Animation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $355.83 billion in 2023 to $379.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased preference for visual storytelling, increased use in film and television productions, increased use in video games, increased use in advertising and marketing campaigns, and increased use in education and training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The animation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $499.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for animated content, the growing popularity of streaming services, the growing gaming industry, the growing demand for stop-motion animation, growing demand for 3D animation.

Growth Driver Of The Animation Market

Rising demand for media and entertainment is expected to propel the growth of the animation market going forward. Media and entertainment refers to a broad industry encompassing various forms of content creation, distribution, and consumption aimed at informing, entertaining, and engaging audiences. The demand for media and entertainment has been on a significant rise, driven by several key factors such as shifts in consumer behavior, content diversity, social media influence, and innovative content delivery. Animation significantly enhances the media and entertainment industry by offering creative solutions, engaging audiences, and pushing the boundaries of storytelling and visual expression.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the animation market include Sony Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., DreamWorks Animation LLC, Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Major companies operating in the animation market are developing text-to-3D animation using generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to streamline the creative process. Generative AI enables the creation of personalized animations tailored to individual preferences by making animation creation faster, more accessible, and cost-effective, while also expanding the creative possibilities for animators and storytellers.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Software, Services

2) By Type: Two Dimensional (2D) Animation, Motion Graphics, Three Dimensional (3D) Animation, Stop Motion, Other Types

3) By Revenue Stream: Over-The-Top (OTT), Advertising, Sale Of Tickets, Other Revenue Streams

4) By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Demand

5) By Application: Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the animation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the animation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animation Market Definition

Animation is a technique used to create the illusion of movement by displaying a sequence of images, each slightly different from the previous one, in rapid succession. This technique involves photographing successive drawings, models, or puppets to create the illusion of movement.

