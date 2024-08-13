Dental Service Market to hit $640.2 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.8% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

The Global Dental Service Market Size was Valued at USD 460.1 Billion in 2024 and the Worldwide Dental Service Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 640.2 Billion by 2031, according to a research report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Aspen Dental Management Inc., Pacific Dental Services, InterDent, Inc., Smile Brands Inc., American Dental Partners, Inc., Dental Care Alliance, LLC, Western Dental Services, Inc., Great Expressions Dental Centers, Gentle Dental of New England, Coast Dental, Southern Dental Alliance, MyDentist, Abano Healthcare Group, 1300SMILES, HealthPartners Dental Clinic, Q & M Dental Group, Apollo White Dental, Axis Dental

Burlingame, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dental Service Market Size to Grow from USD 460.1 Billion in 2024 to USD 640.2 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. In recent years, people have become more conscious about their oral health and its link to overall health. Experts have found that conditions like diabetes, heart disease and stroke are associated with poor oral health. This has raised awareness about regular dental checkups and cleanings. Additionally, better education about oral healthcare and various community dental programs have encouraged people to seek professional dental care services. As a result of rising awareness, there is higher demand for both basic restorative procedures like fillings as well as advanced cosmetic and implant dentistry services.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7082

Market Dynamics:

The dental service market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of dental issues such as tooth decay, gum diseases, and other mouth problems. As per the data by the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people globally. Growing prevalence of periodontal diseases leading to tooth loss and edentulism is fueling the demand for dental services worldwide. Furthermore, increasing awareness about oral health and availability of advanced dental treatments are also boosting the market growth.

Dental Service Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $460.1 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $640.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of dental diseases



• Adoption of emerging technologies Restraints & Challenges • High cost of dental services



• Shortage of dental professionals

Market Trends:

Development of new technologies:- Technological advancements such as guided bone and tissue regeneration, dental implants, CAD/CAM dentistry, laser dentistry etc. are increasingly being adopted by dental professionals. These technologies help to perform restorative procedures quickly and safely which is fueling their increasing adoption. Cosmetic dental procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, crowns etc. are gaining prominence globally. Changing consumer lifestyles and increased emphasis on physical appearance have increased the demand for cosmetic dentistry over the past few years.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7082

Market Opportunities:

Dental implants have seen rising demand globally owing to increasing awareness about oral healthcare and aesthetic dental treatments. Dental implants act as artificial tooth roots that are surgically placed into the jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge in place. They provide a sturdy foundation for replacing missing teeth and help preserve surrounding teeth and jawbone structure. The dental implants segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period driven by the rising prevalence of tooth loss among aging population and increased availability of advanced dental implant procedures.

The orthodontics segment deals with straightening incorrectly positioned teeth and correcting bite problems. It involves treatments such as braces, retainers, and Invisalign. Growing concerns about dental aesthetic among consumers along with increasing disposable incomes are fueling the adoption of orthodontic treatments worldwide. Moreover, technological advancements in clear aligners and lingual braces are making orthodontic treatments discreet and more appealing to adopt. The global orthodontics market size is projected to reach USD 12.7 Bn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5%.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental service market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing medical tourism in emerging nations.

On the basis of type, the dental implants segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% market share by 2031 due to the high success rate of implants and their ability to offer long-term solutions fortooth replacement.

By end-use, dental clinics are projected to remain the highest revenue generating segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased accessibility to treatments and the fact that most basic dental procedures are performed at clinics.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period owing to high treatment costs, rising healthcare infrastructure, and availability of advanced treatment options in countries like the US and Canada.

Key players operating in the dental service market include Aspen Dental Management Inc., InterDent, Inc., National Health Service England. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7082

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Dentsply Sirona gave a presentation. The company provided an update on its planned financial performance during the conference. Net sales are predicted to exceed the upper end of its previous projection range of USD 3.85 billion to USD 3.88 billion.

In July 2020, Osteogenics Biomedical Inc., a business engaged in the creation of cutting-edge regenerative treatments for doctors working in implant dentistry, was purchased by Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher).

Detailed Segmentation-

By Service:

Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Laser Dentistry

Dentures

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Dental Market: Global dental market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.72 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.55 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Dental Autoclave Market: Global dental autoclave market is estimated to be valued at USD 306.1 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 389.2 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Dental Turbine Market: The global dental turbine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 115.9 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Global Dental Veneers Market: The global dental veneers market was valued US$ 2.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.88 Bn by 2031 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Author Bio:

Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes writing contents and documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. Priya's meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset in the world of content creation and refinement. (LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/priya-pandey-8417a8173/ )

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com