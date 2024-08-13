SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 13, 2024.



OKX Wallet Partners with Bedrock to Launch WBTC Staking Campaign Featuring a 10,000 OP Token Reward Pool

OKX Wallet today announced its partnership with Bedrock to launch a WBTC staking campaign featuring a 10,000 OP token reward pool.

The campaign, which began on August 12 and ends on August 30, gives eligible OKX DeFi users who stake WBTC via Bedrock on the Optimism network the opportunity to claim a share of the 10,000 OP token reward pool.

OKX Wallet will also collaborate with Bedrock on several upcoming campaigns, rewarding users who interact with the Bedrock ecosystem with various rewards, such as Bedrock diamonds. More details will be announced soon.

Bedrock is a multiple asset liquid restaking protocol backed by a non-custodial solution designed in partnership with RockX, a longstanding blockchain infrastructure company with a strong foundation in crypto staking. The Bedrock platform is designed to incentivize and reward loyal users with Bedrock Diamonds, which are distributed based on the duration and nature of their engagement.

