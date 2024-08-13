PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Jinggoy files resolution commending PH delegation's best and strongest showing in Paris Olympics SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution commending and congratulating the country's delegation in the just-concluded Paris Olympics, saying that the 22-athlete delegation accomplished the best and strongest showing yet in the Philippines' 100 years of participation in the world's biggest multi-sport event. In bringing home two gold and two bronze medals, the Philippine delegation positioned the country at the 37th slot in the Olympic medal tally board and as the best-performing country in Southeast Asia. "This is a significant rise from the 50th ranking earned by the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a record medal haul of one gold, two silver, and one bronze," Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 1129. "The Filipino athletes, together with their coaches, trainers and support teams, bearing the national colors superbly represented the country in the Olympics, showcased Filipinos' athletic prowess and sportsmanship on the biggest sporting stage, and brought pride, honor, and inspiration to the entire nation," the Senate leader added. Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo made history for being the first male athlete to win the gold medal after topping the men's floor exercise in artistic gymnastics on August 3 and bagging another gold the next day after ruling the men's vault finals. Boxer Aira Villegas marked an impressive Olympic debut by snagging the bronze medal in the women's 50kg division. In comparison, 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio secured her status as one of the nation's greatest fighters when she clinched bronze in the women's 57kg division on August 8. Ernest John Obiena, the world's no. 2 and Asia's best pole vaulter, posted his strongest showing by finishing fourth, a marked improvement from his 11th ranking in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan fell short of a podium finish after she tied for fourth in the women's individual stroke play. In contrast, another Filipina golfer, Dottie Ardina wrapped her stint at joint 13th. John Cabang Tolentino, who made his Olympic debut in Paris, clocked 13.66 seconds in the Round 1 Heat 1 of the men's 110-meter hurdles to land sixth place and 32nd overall, while Lauren Hoffman clocked 57.84 seconds in the qualification round and then 58.28 seconds to land at 20th in the repechage heat of women's 400-meter hurdles. First-time Olympians Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza displayed immense potential in the respective events in women's 71kg and men's 61kg in weightlifting. Elreen Ann Ando registered a personal best record to land in sixth place in the women's 59kg event in weightlifting, a rank higher than her seventh place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Eumir Marcial, a bronze medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Hergie Bacyadan, a first-time Olympian, showed grit and resilience in the men's 80kg and women's 75 kg boxing matchups, respectively. Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Carlo Paalam reached the quarterfinals of the men's 57kg division while Kiyomi Watanabe gave her all in her second Olympic appearance in the women's 63kg event in Judo. Joanie Delgaco made history by becoming the first female rower from the Philippines to qualify for the Olympics and finished 20th overall in the women's single sculls event in rowing. The trio of Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo became the first Filipina gymnasts to compete in the Summer Olympics in 60 years. Kyla Sanchez registered 53.67 seconds in the heats to set a new national record and eventually earned 15th place in the semifinals at 54.21 in the women's 100-meter freestyle. Meanwhile, Jarod Hatch clocked 54.66 seconds in the men's 100-meter butterfly in swimming and finished at the 36th spot. Samantha Catantan, the first Filipino fencer to qualify for the Olympics in 32 years or since the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain, advanced to the Table of 32 in the women's foil individual event and made a gallant stand against world's no. 2 Arianna Errigo of Italy with the score of 15-12. For delivering remarkable performances and bringing honor and pride to the country in the prestigious international sports competition, it is only fitting for the Senate to commend the members of the Philippine delegation to the 2024 Summer Olympics, Estrada said.