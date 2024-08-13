Brandnew Lab Successfully Launches NUVOEN Ampoule Line at Symposium
Global Interest Surges as Brandnew Lab Showcases NUVOEN’s Skin-Enhancing Benefits, International Buyers Eyeing Sales AgreementSEOUL, KOREA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 13, Brandnew Lab announced the successful launch of its highly anticipated clinical-use ampoule line, NUVOEN, at the symposium that took place on July 22 at the Brand New Clinic in Cheongdam-dong.
The event garnered a lot of interest by highlighting the clinical benefits of the three different types of NUVOEN, which target various skin issues including facial contouring, skin regeneration, improving the skin barrier, and customizing volume.
Dr. Yoon Song Eun, who is the director of Brand New Clinic, headed the symposium and showcased the products. The symposium was attended by a diverse audience, which included around 20 doctors from the Korean Aesthetic Surgery & Laser Society.
The Brandnew Lab spokesperson commented, "It is meaningful to share the doctors with NUVOEN, based on Brand New Clinic's 15 years of clinical experience. We will keep working to enhance brand recognition for our clinical ampoule brand and highlight the value of our products. "
Dr. Yoon had sold the intellectual property rights of the current clinical ampoule brand before. The brand has become a consistently popular product in Japan and is gaining global attention. Even before the launch symposium, overseas buyers have shown strong interest in the new brand NUVOEN created by Dr. Yoon.
Before the official launch, buyers from various countries such as Japan, Thailand, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil visited Brandnew Labs to personally test and assess the effectiveness of the product. Additionally, negotiations are currently underway with several countries regarding sales agency agreements.
Brandnew Lab is responsible for product and service development, business strategy, and marketing for the group, which includes Brand New Clinic, Brand New Solution, and cosmetic services.
Established in 2023, the organization's goal is to advocate for a healthy beauty standard that goes beyond conventional aesthetics and has the potential to uplift people's lives through the power of beauty.
