Governor Newsom welcomes home California Olympians, ushers in LA28

Los Angeles, California – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom congratulated California’s Olympians on their 22 medals – including six gold medals – as they returned home from Paris. One hundred twenty-one of the 594 athletes from the United States are from the Golden State – the most of any state. The Paralympics begin in Paris on Wednesday, August 28.

Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom were at Los Angeles International Airport to greet Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, 40 Olympic athletes, and members of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee as they returned from Paris, France following the conclusion of the 2024 Olympic Games. Mayor Bass carried with her the official Olympic flag back to Los Angeles. The 2028 Summer Olympic Games are coming to Los Angeles in 2028.