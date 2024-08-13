Submit Release
Sections of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway will become no passing

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that sections of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (formerly Saddle Road) will become no-passing zones effective upon installation of signs and pavement markings.

Sections between Mile Post (MP) 16.5 and 17.5, as well as between MP 23.5 and 26.1 will be changed to no-passing zones.

Work to install signs and add the double yellow center stripe indicating the new no-passing zones will require a single-lane closure with access to both directions alternating in the remaining lane through contraflow. Work hours as announced in the weekly lane closure report at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ are Monday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the work will be completed by Thursday.

HDOT is currently reviewing passing zones in areas with speed limits of 45 mph or higher and considering converting these sections to no-passing zones to increase safety.

