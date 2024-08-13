Acronis Expands Presence in New Zealand to Meet Growing Demand for Natively Integrated Cybersecurity Solutions

The company appoints Andreas Martin as Strategic Account Executive in New Zealand to enhance support for MSPs in the region

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection , has appointed Andrea Martin as its Strategic Account Executive for New Zealand & Pacific Islands. As a channel management veteran, Martin will help grow Acronis’ presence in the region. She will be responsible for strengthening relationships with distributors and supporting partners to meet cybersecurity demands of MSPs and IT teams for modern businesses in this region.



With over 20 years of industry experience, Martin will focus on helping New Zealand partners modernize and enhance their clients' security and backup capabilities using Acronis’ integrated cyber protection solutions. Martin is a highly accomplished IT channel expert with a remarkable track record in account management, business development, product management, and marketing. Most recently, Martin served as the New Zealand and Pacific Island Territory Account Manager at Arcserve/StorageCraft. She has also held various roles at IBM, demonstrating her passion for tackling new challenges and achieving exceptional results.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Acronis’ appointment of Kelly Johnson as the new general manager for Australia and New Zealand, which was announced in February 2024. This ongoing expansion highlights Acronis' emphasis and increased focus on these key markets.

"Acronis is going through a period of hypergrowth in the region, driven by the company’s offering of AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities which complement traditional backup. Martin's strong understanding of the channel, plus account and distribution management skills paired with her expertise in cybersecurity and developing channel ecosystems underscores the significance we place on this market. She has a proven track record of creating long-term business value through enhanced communications, business planning, and thinking outside of the box to achieve strategic goals," said Kelly Johnson, General Manager of Acronis ANZ.

Acronis has rapidly expanded its security offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Following the successful launch of its EDR solution in May 2023, Acronis introduced MDR and XDR services in June 2024, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. These offerings are built on AI-based innovations and native integrations, which simplify implementation and enhance security efficacy. With these advanced tools, Acronis enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver complete cybersecurity and data protection solutions to their clients, helping them safeguard their digital assets and ensuring compliance with regional regulations. Acronis' cloud data centers in Australia and New Zealand further support this mission by guaranteeing local data protection compliance. As a result, businesses in the region can rely on Acronis to secure their operations efficiently and effectively, allowing MSPs to scale their services and drive business growth.

"I am thrilled to join Acronis at this time of rapid growth in the region. The demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that address all attack vectors and help customers achieve security maturity efficiently is impressive. Acronis offers one of the best solutions for businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. I am excited to collaborate with our distributors, channel partners, and service providers to deliver these solutions," said Andrea Martin, Strategic Account Executive, New Zealand & Pacific Islands at Acronis.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

