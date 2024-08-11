NHS chief nurse urges students to consider healthcare careers through clearing

The university clearing system is a great gateway into the NHS, health bosses are reminding would-be graduates and career-changers.

As thousands of students nervously await their A-level results on Thursday (15 August), the NHS is launching a campaign to highlight the many healthcare career options available through UCAS clearing.

Students reconsidering their choices after receiving their grades this week will still have access to a multitude of health professions, including nursing and midwifery.​

So far this year 33,560 people in England have applied to study for a nursing degree and 7,290 have applied to become a midwife. But with plenty of spaces still available, there is still room for those who are undecided to join more than 420,000 people already in these professions.

Nursing is seen as one of the most wide-ranging and fulfilling careers, with over 50 different roles and specialties that students can explore while studying and after graduating, not just in hospitals but in clinics and other community settings.

Despite record numbers of doctors and nurses working in the NHS – up over 30,000 in a year – applications to nursing degrees have so far fallen slightly this year compared to last.

Duncan Burton, the new chief nursing officer for England, said: “Nursing is one of the most rewarding and diverse careers going and alongside midwifery, these professions offer people the chance to make a real difference to people’s lives every day.

“Thousands of students are already on track to start nursing and midwifery degrees this September, but for any students still deciding on their next steps or rethinking their original choices, I would urge you to consider applying for a healthcare course through clearing – it’s not too late.

“For anyone who doesn’t want to go to university but would still like a future in healthcare, there are other great routes into the NHS – you could consider healthcare support worker roles which don’t require a degree but are a great entry point into a career caring for patients, or a nurse apprenticeship which is an alternative route to obtaining a nursing degree.

“Joining the NHS as a nurse was the best decision I ever made so if you think nursing could be for you, you can search ‘NHS nursing careers’ to find out more about the roles available and how to apply.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “I want to congratulate all the students getting their exam results this week. To those looking to begin a career in health and social care – you are the future of our NHS.

“Whether you’ve always wanted to work in this field or you’ve just discovered it, clearing is a great opportunity to explore the variety of roles on offer.

“The NHS saved my life and I will forever be grateful to the dedication of its hard working staff. Join the team and together we can save our NHS.”

The NHS Long Term Workforce Plan aims to expand adult nursing training places by as much as 80 per cent by 2030/31, while there are also ambitious plans to train thousands more nurses and midwives via apprenticeships.

One new recruit, 27-year-old Alice Devitt, switched her career direction from fashion to nursing by applying through clearing after a serious illness. She’s now only a few months away from qualifying and becoming a registered adult nurse.

Alice, a student at Teesside University, said: “The care I received while I was ill helped me realise that nursing was my passion.

“Within a very short time of making my decision to apply, I secured a place through clearing and started my course. It was all very straightforward.

“The support from my university has been amazing. It has helped me through some really difficult times and made me feel that I can keep going and succeed.

“Being a nurse is a privilege. I can’t wait to qualify and start my NHS career.”

Emily Patrick, aged 22, a final-year adult nursing student at Anglia Ruskin University, applied for her degree through clearing after switching from a politics degree. She starts her NHS career in intensive care this September.

Emily said: “One of the best things about being a student nurse is feeling you are part of a team.

“I am so proud to be a student nurse. Knowing that I have made a difference to patients makes the hardest days easier. Simple gestures such as hug from a patient, or a family member makes it all worthwhile.”

The period for UCAS clearing is open, and once results are announced on Thursday, prospective students will be able to apply for courses until 21 October.

Entry requirements for nursing degree courses will vary, but students are advised they will likely need at least two A Levels or equivalent. Prospective applicants are advised to contact a university directly to find out their specific requirements.

Student nurses, midwives and allied health professionals may also be eligible for the NHS Learning Support Fund and receive at least £5,000 towards their costs per year.

To find out more about jobs in the health service and how to apply, search NHS health careers online or visit www.healthcareers.nhs.uk.