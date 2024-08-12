Opening Remarks, Director General, Sefanaia Nawadra, Clean Pacific Roundtable, Funafuti, Tuvalu, Day 4.

Honourable representatives of Tuvalu, esteemed colleagues, development partners, private sector representatives, community leaders, and participants of the Clean Pacific Roundtable, good morning.

It is my great pleasure to stand before you on the fourth day of our Roundtable, a day that marks a critical juncture in our journey towards shaping the future of waste management and pollution control in the Pacific. As we gather here today, we are not just reflecting on the past three days of intense and insightful discussions, but we are also setting the stage for the development of the Clean Pacific 2035 Strategy—a vision that will guide our collective efforts over the next decade.

Reflections on the Program So Far

Over the past three days, we have traversed a wide range of topics, each crucial to the sustainability of our region.

On Day 1, we began with a powerful reflection on the Clean Pacific 2025 (CP2025), examining our achievements, the challenges we have faced, and the lessons we have learned. The breakout sessions provided a platform for honest dialogue, where we collectively acknowledged both our successes and the areas that need greater attention as we move forward.

Day 2 brought our focus to the concept of sustainable circularity and the vision of a pollution-free Pacific. The sessions highlighted innovative approaches to waste management, with a particular emphasis on circular economy solutions. We explored how we can shift from a linear model of waste disposal to one that values the reuse, recycling, and reduction of waste at every stage of its lifecycle. We heard from various Pacific Island countries about their pioneering efforts in this space, and the importance of policy and investment in enabling these solutions.

In addition to circular economy discussions, we also delved into crucial areas of pollution control, hazardous waste management, disaster waste, and waste technologies. The pollution control sessions emphasized the need for effective strategies to address marine pollution, including the threats posed by oil spills and World War II shipwrecks. We discussed the importance of regional collaboration and innovative solutions to safeguard our marine environments.

The sessions on hazardous waste management brought to light the unique challenges our region faces in dealing with substances like asbestos, used oil, and healthcare waste. We explored regulatory frameworks and safe disposal techniques that can be adapted to our island contexts. In the discussions on disaster waste, we examined how natural and man-made disasters generate complex waste streams, and the need for resilient waste management strategies that can withstand these events.

Finally, the exploration of waste technologies showcased innovative approaches, including waste-to-energy solutions, that can transform how we handle waste in the Pacific. These technologies not only offer opportunities to reduce landfill use but also present new avenues for sustainable development in our island communities.

Yesterday, on Day 3, we turned our attention to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time: plastic pollution. The Plastic Dialogue provided a comprehensive overview of the current state of plastic pollution in our region and the progress we have made under the Pacific Regional Action Plan: Marine Litter 2019-2025 (PRAP). We discussed the global negotiations for a binding treaty to end plastic pollution and the critical role that Pacific SIDS must play in shaping this agreement to reflect our unique challenges and needs.

The sessions also highlighted the importance of community engagement and the empowerment of marginalized groups, including women and youth, in our efforts to combat plastic pollution. We heard inspiring case studies from across the Pacific, demonstrating how local initiatives are making a tangible difference in reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices.

Looking Ahead to Day 4: Setting the Vision for Clean Pacific 2035

Today, as we embark on the discussions that will shape the Clean Pacific 2035 Strategy, we must carry forward the momentum of the past three days. The vision we create today will be our roadmap for the next decade—a roadmap that must be ambitious, inclusive, and resilient.

We must consider how to build on the successes of CP2025 while addressing the gaps and emerging issues that have been identified. Our discussions today will focus on key topics that will guide the development of this new strategy, including how we can strengthen regional collaboration, enhance policy frameworks, and secure the necessary financial and technical resources to achieve our goals.

In developing the Clean Pacific 2035 Strategy, we must also remain mindful of the triple planetary crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change, and waste. These interconnected challenges require holistic and integrated solutions, and our strategy must reflect this complexity.

Finally, as we look towards the future, let us remember the words of the Honourable Prime Minister of Tuvalu, who challenged us to be bold and innovative in our search for solutions. The unique circumstances of our Pacific islands demand practical and tailored approaches, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the strategies we develop are not only effective but also sustainable for generations to come.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I encourage all of us to engage fully in the discussions today, to bring forward our best ideas, and to collaborate with a shared sense of purpose. The Clean Pacific 2035 Strategy is not just a document; it is a commitment to our people, our environment, and our future. Let us work together to make it a reality.

Vinaka vaka levu