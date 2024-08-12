Buysellvouchers.com Online Marketplace Launches Bank Transfer Payment Option for Gift Card Purchases

Makati, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discounted gift card seekers can now enjoy a more convenient online shopping experience with new payment options available for purchasing vouchers from BuySellVouchers.com Official Store



The team at BuySellVouchers.com has announced the introduction of new payment options, marking a milestone for this ever-growing gift card hub that continues to offer new benefits for its international customers.

The BuySellVouchers platform first made its debut in 2012 and has since grown to be among the top websites for gift card trading. Customers from around the world now turn to BuySellVouchers for a simple, fast, and convenient gift card purchasing experience.









Vouchers buyers and sellers can find a wide variety of popular gift card options for many platforms.

Popular categories including Games, Mobile Top-ups, VoIP, Software, Prepaid Vouchers, Restaurants, and Gift Cards ensure that shoppers find what they are looking for.

This is all highly relevant in today’s market, where perhaps more people than ever are turning to digital gift cards.

The gift card market is predicted to hold a $584 billion valuation by 2026 and has continuously trended upward with the evolution and availability of online, digital gift cards such as those available at the BuySellVouchers marketplace. Over the past few years, BuySellVouchers has continued to offer new ways for its customers to purchase products. The team at BuySellVouchers is reaching new customers around the world by offering dynamic payment options.

Thanks to Tazapay integration, BuySellVouchers customers can now purchase gift cards using bank transfers, and many other payment methods.

By offering an impressive list of new payment options, the team at BuySellVouchers meets customers where they are by integrating localized financial institutions into the company’s payment network.

“We are glad to cooperate with Tazapay,” said a spokesperson for BuySellVouchers. “This will benefit our existing shoppers around the world, as well as anyone interested in purchasing digital goods online.”

Today, BuySellVouchers is among the largest online gift card marketplaces. It offers a convenient place for anyone interested in buying or selling gift cards online with low commissions including 1% for sellers and just 0.5% for buyers. Plus, BuySellVouchers offers instant product delivery, ensuring customers receive their digital goods immediately after purchase. Shoppers can confidently purchase through the BuySellVouchers website and enjoy discounted gift cards from a variety of popular brands.

For more information about BuySellVouchers and the new payment methods, visit https://www.buysellvouchers.com/.







ABOUT BUYSELLVOUCHERS

Founded in 2012 and currently located in the Philippines, BuySellVouchers has emerged as one of the leading online hubs for gift card traders. Over time, the website has established itself as a reputable marketplace, attracting digital goods traders globally and becoming a favored choice within the community.

