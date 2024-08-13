World-Renowned Master of Meditation Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Welcomed with New York Reception

Logo Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC) Keiko Aoki (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC) Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: VITAL Photo NYC)

Well-wishers gathered to meet First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint ahead of Fall Darshan and Diksha Event