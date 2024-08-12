DJ Akib Introduces New Wedding Experience with Dual Band and DJ Setups

DJ Akib announces a new wedding concept blending live band elegance with DJ energy, ensuring a seamless transition and unforgettable celebration

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ Akib, a seasoned DJ, offers a creative solution for couples planning their wedding, blending live band elegance with DJ energy. Many engaged couples grapple with choosing between a live band or a DJ. DJ Akib advocates for a seamless transition from live band performances to a dynamic DJ set, ensuring the celebration continues with vigor and style. This approach allows couples to enjoy the rich sound of live music and the personalized, high-energy ambiance of a DJ, making their special day both unique and memorable.

Up to midnight, couples can savor the timeless music and captivating energy of a live band, which exudes a traditional elegance. After the band finishes, DJ Akib takes over and turns the space into a vibrant nightclub for two more hours.

With this two-fold experience, the party doesn't just go on - it gets better, boosting the energy and keeping people up all night.

DJ Akib says, “Having a DJ come in and play after the band finishes is a great happy medium. It fulfills both desires and keeps the celebration going late into the night.”





DJ Akib

Throughout his storied career, DJ Akib has shared stages with A-list performers including Twista, Ke$ha, Lady Gaga, Tiesto, and Far East Movement. His captivating personality and capacity to relate to a wide range of viewers have brought him to the attention of big networks like MTV and TLC, where he has been in series such as "4 Weddings."

DJ Akib continues to light up events nationwide, from clubs to business gatherings and fashion shows, even outside of weddings.

DJ Akib's after-party idea gives couples who are debating between a band and a DJ the best of both worlds. It's not simply a fix; it's an improvement, guaranteeing that every wedding he works on turns into an exciting, unforgettable event that attendees will talk about long after the night is over.

Akib also owns 312 Entertainment, an AV company based in Chicago, IL, proving his involvement in all aspects of wedding production.





For more information about DJ Akib and his services, visit www.312ent.com , https://www.djakib.com , or follow him on Instagram at @djakib .

