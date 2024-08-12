Invivyd to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and recent business highlights.



Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-1747

media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

investors@invivyd.com