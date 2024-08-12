Rumble Cloud Partners with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Agreement Marks Major Milestone for Rumble Cloud by Onboarding One of the NFL’s Premier Franchises.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today a partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to leverage infrastructure services from Rumble Cloud.

As Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, commented, “I am thrilled that one of the NFL’s premier franchises, the Miami Dolphins, is adding Rumble Cloud to its infrastructure. Onboarding such an established client to our platform is extremely validating as we continue to scale. We look forward to seeing their business operations exponentially grow and innovate with our cost-effective, high-performing cloud services.”

