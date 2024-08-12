Urgently Renews and Expands Roadside Assistance Contract with Global Automotive OEM

This customer partner renewal, Urgently’s second in recent weeks, extends long-term customer partnership to seven years and expands the geographic scope from the U.S. market to also include Canada.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the renewal and expansion of its five-year customer partner relationship with a global automotive OEM, known for its precision engineering and commitment to delivering an unparalleled driving experience. The renewed agreement extends this relationship to seven years and expands the relationship geographically from the U.S. market to now include Canada.



“We are extremely proud to continue and expand this long-term partnership,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Urgently. “This renewal is the latest example of our commitment to delivering customer value through exceptional service, cutting edge technology and a prioritization of safety. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to fulfill our partner’s vision for its roadside assistance programs in the U.S. and Canada.”

Under the renewed contract, Urgently will continue to power the automotive OEM’s warranty roadside assistance program and post-warranty roadside assistance membership plans, providing assistance for operational, technical and mechanical breakdowns, as well as accident-related towing services. The automotive OEM partner will continue to utilize Urgently’s comprehensive technology stack, including dispatching APIs integrated into its global CRM system, dealer portals, client portals, and customer-facing products.

The renewed contract includes the use of Urgently’s digital platform to facilitate dealer-provided mobile service programs, offering real-time mobility assistance as an extension of the dealership. This includes algorithms for job distribution across various networks, based on real-time data such as location, availability, capacity and service requirements, as well as service provider apps and portals for service delivery, communication and tracking.

Urgently believes this contract renewal further solidifies its position as a preferred roadside and mobility assistance partner, leveraging Urgently’s connected assistance platform to drive efficiency and an exceptional customer experience aligned with the automotive OEM’s iconic brand.

For more information about Urgently’s roadside and mobility assistance solutions visit https://www.geturgently.com/industry-solutions .

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s customer partner contract renewal and expansion, are based on the current assumptions of Urgently’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a significant number of factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performance or achievements stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 202, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect Urgently’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Urgently undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.