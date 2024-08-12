Submit Release
Exodus Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $22.3 million, up 80% year-over-year in Q2

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD), (the “Company” or “Exodus”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

In USD millions, except percentages Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $22.3 $12.4 80%
Cost of Revenues 10.8 7.1 51%
Total Operating Expenses1 26.3 3.8 589%
General and administrative 9.1 4.0 126%
Loss (gain) on digital assets, net1 17.2 (0.2) (8,673%)
(Loss) income from Operations (14.7) 1.5 (1,113%)
Operating Margin (66%) 12%  
Net (Loss) Income $(9.6) $1.9 (614%)
Adjusted EBITDA2 $5.8 $4.1 43%


“Our strong Q2 performance reflects our leadership in product innovation and the overall growth of the digital asset market,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus.

“We help everyday consumers control their own finances by removing the barriers and complexities of owning digital assets so they can easily navigate the broad range of web3 exchanges and digital assets in the market. With nearly a decade of experience, we’ve built a trusted brand that is being recognized not only by consumers but also other platforms. We are excited to see the early traction of our B2B strategy and are encouraged by our recent launch of our Passkeys product for developers.”

“In Q2, we delivered both high year-over-year revenue growth and operational excellence, which demonstrate the strength of our business model as well as the overall momentum of the digital asset market,” said James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. “While it’s expected that this market can fluctuate in the short term, we’ve built a resilient business model that is designed to sustain bear markets and thrive in bull markets. Given our long runway for growth, we intend to continue to make strategic investments in our platform, while delivering operational excellence. We believe the early traction of our B2B strategy will enable us to expand our footprint through our brand reputation and history of delivering a best-in-class digital wallet.”

Second Quarter Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Revenue by category

Revenue ($ millions)   Q2 2024 % of 2024
Operating Revenue
 		Q2 2023 % of 2023
Operating Revenue
Exchange aggregation $19.9 89.4 % $11.6 93.7 %
Fiat on/off-boarding   1.0 4.3 %   0.6 4.5 %
Staking   0.5 2.3 %   0.2 1.6 %
Consulting   0.5 2.2 %   - -  
Other   0.4 1.8 % <0.1 0.2 %
Operating Revenues $22.3 100.0 % $12.4 100.0 %
             
  • Exchange provider processed volume was $1.05 billion in Q2 2024, up 78% from $0.59 billion in Q2 2023. Bitcoin, Tether (TRX Network), Tether (ETH Network), and Ethereum were the top assets traded in Q2 2024, at 25%, 15%, 12%, and 12% of volume, respectively.
  • Monthly Active Users3 were 1.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to 1.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Digital assets and cash4 were $195.5 million, including $121.3 million in bitcoin and ethereum and $70.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, USDC, and treasury bills as of June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Webcast

Exodus will host a webcast of its second quarter 2024 fiscal results beginning at 5:00PM (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2024. To access the webcast, please use this link. It will also be carried on the Company’s website www.exodus.com.

Contact Exodus Customer Support
support@exodus.com

Contact Exodus Investor Relations
investors@exodus.com

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

   
Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value value)		  
   
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 27,769     $ 11,376  
U.S. dollar coin ($175 and $500 restricted as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)     507       517  
Treasury bills     42,420       43,151  
Accounts receivable     3,004       3,240  
Prepaid expenses     2,108       1,440  
Other current assets     345       5  
Total current assets     76,153       59,729  
OTHER ASSETS            
Fixed assets, net     402       317  
Digital assets     124,798       35,010  
Software assets, net     8,035       8,051  
Other long-term asset     40       -  
Indefinite-lived assets     2,096       1,945  
Other investments     100       100  
Deferred tax assets     -       6,567  
Total other assets     135,471       51,990  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 211,624     $ 111,719  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable   $ 2,195     $ 1,061  
Other current liabilities     6,951       6,485  
Total current liabilities     9,146       7,546  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES            
Other long-term liabilities     435       412  
Deferred tax liability     11,237       -  
Total long-term liabilities     11,672       412  
Total liabilities     20,818       7,958  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Preferred stock            
$0.000001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Class A Common Stock            
$0.000001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized,     -       -  
5,044,368 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024     -       -  
4,320,005 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023     -       -  
Class B Common Stock            
$0.000001 par value, 27,500,000 shares authorized,     -       -  
21,520,469 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024     -       -  
21,760,855 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023     -       -  
ADDITIONAL PAID IN CAPITAL     125,500       122,558  
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     (809 )     (1,477 )
RETAINED EARNINGS (ACCUMULATED DEFICIT)     66,115       (17,320 )
Total stockholders' equity     190,806       103,761  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 211,624     $ 111,719  


   
Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)		  
   
    Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		    Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		 
OPERATING REVENUES   $ 22,308     $ 12,405     $ 51,368     $ 25,750  
COST OF REVENUES     10,767       7,135       21,471       13,992  
GROSS PROFIT     11,541       5,270       29,897       11,758  
OPERATING EXPENSES                        
General and administrative     9,054       4,015       17,109       9,987  
Loss (gain) on digital assets, net     17,232       (201 )     (39,567 )     (642 )
Total operating expense (income)     26,286       3,814       (22,458 )     9,345  
(Loss) income from operations     (14,745 )     1,456       52,355       2,413  
OTHER INCOME                        
Staking and other income     405       17       555       33  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments     158       85       (86 )     189  
Interest income     695       468       1,642       871  
Total other income     1,258       570       2,111       1,093  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (13,487 )     2,026       54,466       3,506  
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)     3,881       (157 )     (9,285 )     (864 )
NET (LOSS) INCOME   $ (9,606 )   $ 1,869     $ 45,181     $ 2,642  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (35 )     (200 )     668       (250 )
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME   $ (9,641 )   $ 1,669     $ 45,849     $ 2,392  
Net (loss) income per share                        
Basic net (loss) income per share of common stock - Class A   $ (0.37 )   $ 0.07     $ 1.72     $ 0.10  
Basic net (loss) income per share of common stock - Class B   $ (0.37 )   $ 0.07     $ 1.72     $ 0.10  
Diluted net (loss) income per share of common stock - Class A   $ (0.37 )   $ 0.06     $ 1.42     $ 0.08  
Diluted net (loss) income per share of common stock - Class B   $ (0.37 )   $ 0.06     $ 1.42     $ 0.08  
Weighted average number of shares and share equivalents outstanding                        
Weighted average number of shares used in basic computation - Class A     4,486       3,804       4,774       3,702  
Weighted average number of shares used in basic computation - Class B     21,520       21,799       21,570       21,799  
Weighted average number of shares used in diluted computation - Class A     4,486       7,300       8,185       7,207  
Weighted average number of shares used in diluted computation - Class B     21,520       23,978       23,727       23,983  


   
Exodus Movement, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)		  
   
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
Net income $ 45,181     $ 2,642  
Net cash provided by operating activities          
Depreciation and amortization   2,511       2,181  
Deferred tax expense   7,382       -  
Impairment of digital assets   -       1,996  
Gain on digital assets, net   (39,567 )     (2,638 )
Staking and other income   (555 )     -  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments   86       (189 )
Stock based compensation   3,741       3,505  
Accrued interest income   (1,133 )     (541 )
Other operating activities settled in digital assets and USDC   (18,402 )     (7,135 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (4 )     -  
Prepaid expenses   (618 )     1,545  
Other current assets   (340 )     16  
Other long-term asset   (40 )     -  
Accounts payable   1,144       421  
Other current liabilities   (1,325 )     236  
Other long-term liabilities   23       -  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (1,916 )     2,039  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES          
Purchase of domain name   (151 )     -  
Purchases of fixed assets   (188 )     (10 )
Purchase of treasury bills   (44,386 )     (38,617 )
Redemption of treasury bills   46,164       32,300  
Purchases of digital assets   (2,534 )     -  
Disposal of digital assets held   20,631       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   19,536       (6,327 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Repurchase of shares to pay employee withholding taxes   (1,227 )     (324 )
Exercise of stock options   -       1  
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,227 )     (323 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents   16,393       (4,611 )
Cash and cash equivalents          
Beginning of period   11,376       20,494  
End of period   27,769       15,883  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Non-cash issuance of stock $ 10     $ -  
Non-cash capitalized software costs settled in digital assets          
(including stock based compensation of $418 and $557 respectively) $ (2,364 )   $ (2,826 )
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION          
Cash paid for income taxes $ (3,252 )   $ (619 )


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA).

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we believe Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

A reconciliation of net income, the most closely comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found below in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.” Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude provision for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, stock-based compensation expense, gains and losses on digital assets, unrealized gain or loss on investments, fair value gain or loss on derivatives, non-recurring legal reserves and related costs, and other loss.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management’s determination of the components of Adjusted EBITDA are evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by industry analysts. Net income attributable to Exodus stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

    Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		    Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		 
Net (loss) income   $ (9,606 )   $ 1,869     $ 45,181     $ 2,642  
Interest income (including staking and other income)     (1,100 )     (485 )     (2,197 )     (904 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (3,881 )     157       9,285       864  
Depreciation and amortization     1,268       1,194       2,511       2,181  
EBITDA     (13,319 )     2,735       54,780       4,783  
Loss (gain) on digital assets, net     17,232       (201 )     (39,567 )     (642 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments     (158 )     (85 )     86       (189 )
Stock-based compensation     2,067       1,623       3,741       3,505  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 5,822     $ 4,072     $ 19,040     $ 7,457  

        
Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and apply only as of the date made. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, and certain business metrics.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning:

  • our business plans and strategy;
  • projected profitability, performance or cash flows;
  • future capital expenditures;
  • our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”);
  • anticipated financing needs;
  • business trends;
  • our capital allocation strategy;
  • liquidity and capital management; and
  • other information that is not historical information.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Form 10, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

______________________
1 Includes digital assets marked to market under new GAAP guidelines, specifically ASU 2023-08. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s net loss was primarily due to the recognition of a net loss from the remeasurement of digital assets, which is included in net loss and presented separately from changes in the carrying amount of other intangible assets. 
2 Non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of Net Income, the most commonly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.
3 As of June 30, 2024. The “Monthly Active Users” metric tracks the number of users who have had an app session during the month, as defined in Amendment No. 2 to our Registration Statement on Form 10, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC’) on July 10, 2024 (the “Form 10”).
4 Digital assets at Market Value as of June 30, 2024.


