Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,090 in the last 365 days.

Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 10:30am Eastern Time

Webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contacts:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more