Mullen Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

 Positive stockholders’ equity of $53 Million as of June 30, 2024

Total assets of $192 Million as of June 30, 2024

BREA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024, and a business update.

Commenting on the results for the three and nine months that ended June 30, 2024, and recent Company developments, CEO and chairman David Michery stated: “We narrowed our loss in the quarter and year-to-date. We are positioning our fiscal Q4 for strong year-over-year growth. I am thankful to our team and our efforts in scaling our commercial EV business in the U.S. and internationally.”

Recent Highlights Include:

  • The Company has secured a substantial $250 million new financing commitment; with $50 million already received, $50 million as a one-year additional investment right where the investors have the right to provide additional financing, and $150 million pursuant to an equity line of credit. In addition, the Company signed a commitment letter agreement with an investor for a total investment of $100 million through the issuance of senior secured convertible notes and warrants contingent upon mutual consent and the execution of final documentation by both parties.
  • In August 2024, Mullen announced a lease program for Class 1 EV cargo vans created with a focus on individuals, small businesses and fleets. bizEV is a turnkey lease program offering customers an opportunity to transition to EV with a 3-year lease option, starting at $475 per month plus applicable taxes and fees and includes scheduled vehicle maintenance.
  • In July 2024, GAMA, one of Mullen's international distributors, placed an order for 29 Mullen-GOs, the Company’s commercial micro-urban delivery vehicle. The order is valued at $304,000 USD with shipment to GAMA beginning in August 2024. 
  • Bollinger’s B4, Class 4 EV chassis cab received EPA Certification on June 18, 2024, and Bollinger Motors released its full warranty coverage on the B4 in July, one of the strongest warranties in the commercial market today. 
  • In July 2024, Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van received approval for the MOR-EV Program, granting a $3,500 rebate in Massachusetts. When combined with the available $7,500 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the Mullen ONE would be approximately $23,500.
  • In July 2024, Bollinger Motors announced new orders for the all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks. 
    • 5 vehicles to Spencer Manufacturing, which will upfit the vehicles into fire rescue trucks. The vehicle order is valued at approximately $825,000.
    • 70 vehicles Doering Fleet Management, one of the nation’s premier fleet management companies. The vehicle order is valued at approximately $11.5 million.
  • In July 2024, Bollinger Motors named former GM executive James Taylor as CEO. He will take over for company founder Robert Bollinger, who will remain on Bollinger’s Board of Directors and a major shareholder. In addition, the company promoted Bryan Chambers to President and Chief Operating Officer and Siva Kumar to Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance of Bollinger. 
  • In August 2024, Mullen announced the promotion of John Taylor to President of the Commercial EV Division. Taylor also retains a role as SVP of Global Manufacturing for Mullen Automotive.
  • In August 2024, the Company announced commercial EV orders of 130 Class 1 EV cargo vans and 50 Class 3 EV trucks to Eco Auto over the next 18 months for an estimated value of $7.7 million, with new deliveries beginning in September 2024.
  • Recent ride-and-drive activity and events include the NAFA Atlanta Area Summer Block Party, Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo, Cal Start Zero Emissions Showcase, Green Transportation Summit & Expo and participation in SEUS-CP Business Forum as an Anchor Organization and panelist for the State of Mississippi. 
  • In addition to its U.S. activities, Mullen is preparing significant pilot programs in Europe and Canada and is actively deploying Class 1 and Class 3 EVs to Europe.

Fiscal Quarter Ending June 30, 2024, Updates Include:

Mullen Commercial – Troy, Michigan
Class 1 and 3 Commercial Vehicles

  • The State of Massachusetts issued MOR-EV approval, granting Mullen’s Class 3 EV truck a $15,000 cash voucher per vehicle sold.
  • Mullen added its fifth commercial dealer partner, Eco Auto based in the New England area, and initial purchase order of 13 commercial vehicles.
  • In May, the Company announced a new commercial EV Fleet order for Europe with Switzerland-based Antidoto SA for 40 Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles. The initial PO is valued at $440,000 USD.
  • Mullen announced a new European distributor, GAMA, for the Balkans Region in Europe with the first order for 53 vehicles consisting of commercial EV urban delivery vehicles, cargo vans and trucks.
  • Mullen continued Commercial EV dealer expansion in the Midwest with Ziegler Truck Group and Pacific Northwest with Range Truck Group.
  • Mullen is actively engaged in negotiations with major telecoms, large fleet providers, delivery companies, universities, local municipalities, government agencies, and airport service providers to expand our customer base and market share. 
  • Mullen announced a $150 Million financing commitment.
  • In May, the U.S. Department of Commerce approved Mullen’s Tunica, MS., facility as a foreign trade zone delivering up to $21 million in deferred duty for the remainder of FY2024 and FY2025.
  • Mullen added a California-based and HVIP-approved dealer, National Auto Fleet Group with locations in Watsonville and Alhambra, CA.
  • Mullen added one of the largest US commercial dealers, Pritchard EV, to its dealer network.
  • In April, California issued HVIP approval, granting Mullen’s Class 3 EV trucks a $45,000 Cash voucher per vehicle sold.
  • In April, Mullen announced new CARB approval for the 2025 model year Class 3 EV cab chassis truck.

Bollinger Motors - Oak Park, Michigan
Class 4 – 6 Commercial Vehicles

  • Bollinger has announced retail dealers, including LaFontaine Automotive Group, Nacarato Truck Centers, and Nuss Truck and Equipment, covering the initial states of Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland and Minnesota.
  • In June, Bollinger received EPA certification for Class 4 EV Commercial Trucks which is a critical step to selling vehicles in the U.S.
  • In June, Bollinger received a $13.2 million sales order from Momentum Groups for 80 B4 Class 4 EV trucks.
  • In May, Bollinger announced the sale of 50 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab EV Trucks to EnviroCharge for $8.3 million.
  • Bollinger Motors announced Amerit Fleet Solutions for mobile service and warranty for the B4 all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.
  • Bollinger expects to begin B4, Class 4 vehicle production and deliveries in the second half of 2024.

Mullen High Energy Facility – Fullerton, California

  • In May, the Company announced the development of a zero-emissions, PowerUP Mobile EV Charging Truck.
  • In April, the Company marked phase one completion of the Battery Pack Assembly line in Fullerton, CA.  

Battery Technology Update 

  • The Company is advancing its solid-state polymer pack program and is continuing to conduct battery and vehicle testing since Class 1 EV cargo van road testing began in February 2024.
  • Recently, the Company has identified lead suppliers for development and components and issued initial purchase orders to support this pivotal program.
  • The Company expects to have the solid-state polymer packs fully certified for production and sale in the second half of 2025.

Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, we invoiced for 377 vehicles valued at $16.8 million. The Company has deferred the revenue and accounts receivable recognition until invoices are paid and the return provision on the vehicles is nullified by the dealer’s sale of the vehicle to the end user.

Net loss and loss per share

The net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends was $289.9 million, or $37.92 net loss per share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends of $792.7 million, or $5,544.35 loss per share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Share counts were adjusted retroactively for reverse stock splits. The net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, of $289.9 million included non-cash impairment charges recorded last quarter (Quarter ended March 31, 2024) totaling $105.5 million primarily due to future funding uncertainties and a decrease in the Company's market capitalization. 

The total cash spent (Operating and Investing cash flows) for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, was $159.2 million and $221.1 million, respectively.

  Nine months ended June 30,
  2024   2023
Net loss $       (326,984,240 )   $          (806,795,641 )
Non-cash adjustments (see table below for details) 182,763,377     696,177,260  
Working capital investment (962,034 )   (3,009,564 )
Net cash used in operating activities (145,182,897 )   (113,627,945 )
Net cash used in investing activities (14,053,838 )   (107,449,762 )
Cash spent $   (159,236,735 )   $     (221,077,707 )


We invested an additional $1.0 million and $3.0 million in working capital during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Details of changes in working capital are as follows:

  Nine months ended June 30,
  2024   2023
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable $                 671,750     $                              —  
Inventories (21,027,871 )    
Prepaids and other assets (279,024 )   (14,089,476 )
Accounts payable 18,788,174     6,013,276  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,757,670     4,835,588  
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (872,733 )   231,048  
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities $          (962,034 )   $         (3,009,564 )
           


The details of non-cash adjustments to the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are as follows:

  Nine months ended June 30,
  2024   2023
Non-cash expenses and gains during the period:          
Stock-based compensation $           29,174,038     $              71,015,371  
Deferred income taxes (3,890,100 )   (445,808 )
Depreciation and amortization 17,768,083     10,991,239  
Impairment of intangible assets 73,447,067      
Impairment of goodwill 28,846,832      
Impairment of right-of-use assets 3,197,668      
Other financing costs - ELOC commitment fee 6,000,000      
Other financing costs - Initial recognition of derivative liabilities 4,261,718     504,373,115  
Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants 13,652,762      
Revaluation of derivative liabilities 888,075     89,462,559  
Loss/(gain) on other warrants revaluation (82,938 )    
Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 655,721     6,246,089  
Loss/(gain) on assets disposal 477,838      
Amortization of debt discount 8,366,613     442,091  
Non-cash interest and other operating activities     (1,656,288 )
Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants     8,934,892  
Issuance of warrants to suppliers     6,814,000  
Total non-cash expenses and gains  $    182,763,377     $       696,177,260  
           

Shareholders’ equity

Shareholders’ equity was $53.0 million as of June 30, 2024, versus $272.8 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease in stockholders’ equity for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, reflects the impairment charges of $105.5 million and other operating losses of $225.4 million offset by warrant exercises, notes conversions, stock-based compensation and other equity transactions.

Liquidity

We had total cash (including cash equivalents and restricted cash) of $4.0 million on June 30, 2024, versus $155.7 million on Sept. 30, 2023. The working capital as of June 30, 2024, was negative and amounted to $59.0 million, or $10.4 million if adding back derivative liabilities and other liabilities settled in common stock. This compares to a positive $58.5 million of working capital or $133.3 million of working capital on Sept. 30, 2023, if adding back derivative liabilities and other liabilities settled in common stock. 

During the nine months ended June 30, 2024, we paid off $4.9 million in current notes payable that was secured by a mortgage on our Tunica, Mississippi, facility. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, new senior secured convertible notes with warrants were issued for cash totaling $12.5 million. As of June 30, 2024, a portion of notes and accumulated interest were converted into shares of the Company's common stock. Current notes payable as of June 30, 2024, were $2.7 million compared to $7.5 million of current notes payable as of September 30, 2023 (balances include debt discounts) reflecting the pay-off of the Tunica mortgage.

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, investors purchased an additional aggregate principal amount of $39.5 million, for $37.5 million in cash after deducting the 5% original issue discount.

Financial statements

Following are our unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023.


MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
               
  June 30, 2024      September 30, 2023
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,549,367     $ 155,267,098  
Restricted cash   414,536       429,372  
Accounts receivable         671,750  
Inventory   37,834,884       16,807,013  
Prepaid expenses and prepaid inventories   25,759,754       24,955,223  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS      67,558,541           198,130,456  
               
Property, plant, and equipment, net   83,254,664       82,032,785  
Intangible assets, net   27,939,106       104,235,249  
Related party receivable         2,250,489  
Right-of-use assets   11,787,983       5,249,417  
Goodwill, net         28,846,832  
Other noncurrent assets   1,789,472       960,502  
TOTAL ASSETS $  192,329,766     $     421,705,730  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
CURRENT LIABILITIES              
Accounts payable $ 29,247,841     $ 13,175,504  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   43,378,664       41,610,788  
Warrant liabilities   25,778,961        
Series E Preferred Stock (76,950 authorized, 76,923 shares issued and outstanding with redemption value of $41 per share)   8,605,241        
ELOC commitment fee liability   6,000,000        
Liability to issue shares   4,416,255       9,935,950  
Derivative liabilities   3,751,217       64,863,309  
Lease liabilities, current portion   2,226,906       2,134,494  
Notes payable, current portion   2,732,390       7,461,492  
Refundable deposits   421,772       429,372  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES    126,559,247           139,610,909  
               
Liability to issue shares, net of current portion   437,358       1,827,889  
Lease liabilities, net of current portion   12,338,011       3,566,922  
Deferred tax liability         3,891,900  
TOTAL LIABILITIES $  139,334,616     $     148,897,620  
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 126,263,156 preferred shares authorized;              
Preferred Series D; 84,572,538 shares authorized; 363,097 and 363,097 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively (preference in liquidation of $159,000 and $159,000 at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively)   363       363  
Preferred Series C; 24,874,079 shares authorized; 458 and 1,211,757 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively (preference in liquidation of $4,049 and $10,696,895 at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively)         1,212  
Preferred Series A; 83,859 shares authorized; 648 and 648 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively (preference in liquidation of $836 and $836 at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively)   1       1  
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 5,000,000,000 and 5,000,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively; 16,058,994 and 2,871,707 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 respectively   16,059       2,872  
Additional paid-in capital   2,178,269,431       2,071,110,126  
Accumulated deficit   (2,143,349,712 )     (1,862,162,037 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS      34,936,142           208,952,537  
Noncontrolling interest   18,059,008       63,855,573  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      52,995,150           272,808,110  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $  192,329,766     $     421,705,730  
               

 

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended June 30,      Nine months ended June 30,
  2024        2023     2024        2023  
Revenue                              
Vehicle sales $ 65,235     $ 308,000     $ 98,570     $ 308,000  
                               
Costs and expenses applicable to sales and revenues                              
Cost of goods sold   26,222       248,669       34,962       248,669  
Other inventory costs and expenses   9,786             14,486        
Total cost of goods sold and other inventory expenses   36,008       248,669       49,448       248,669  
Gross profit / (loss)             29,227                  59,331                  49,122                  59,331  
                               
Operating expenses:                              
General and administrative $ 47,477,377     $ 31,777,812     $ 138,615,121     $ 144,186,161  
Research and development   14,292,744       22,088,011       54,486,237       51,188,991  
Impairment of goodwill               28,846,832        
Impairment of right-of-use assets   30,060             3,197,668        
Impairment of intangible assets               73,447,067        
Loss from operations    (61,770,954 )        (53,806,492 )      (298,543,803 )      (195,315,821 )
                               
Other income (expense):                              
Other financing costs - initial recognition of derivative liabilities   (4,261,718 )     (248,413,090 )     (4,261,718 )     (504,373,115 )
Other financing costs - ELOC commitment fee   (6,000,000 )           (6,000,000 )      
Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants   (13,652,762 )           (13,652,762 )      
Gain/(loss) on derivative liability revaluation   2,218,148       (241,168 )     (888,075 )     (89,462,559 )
Gain/(loss) on other warrants revaluation   82,938             82,938        
Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt   (690,346 )     206,081       (655,721 )     (6,246,089 )
Loss on financing         (8,934,892 )           (8,934,892 )
Gain/(loss) on disposal of fixed assets   (103,973 )     1,346       (477,838 )     386,377  
Interest expense   (8,277,802 )     (608,332 )     (8,795,525 )     (5,414,185 )
Other income, net   829,056       826,378       2,318,164       2,044,258  
Total other income (expense)   (29,856,459 )     (257,163,677 )     (32,330,537 )     (612,000,205 )
Net loss before income tax benefit $  (91,627,413 )   $  (310,970,169 )   $  (330,874,340 )   $  (807,316,026 )
                               
Income tax benefit/ (provision)   (1,200 )     (456,191 )     3,890,100       520,385  
Net loss $  (91,628,613 )   $  (311,426,360 )   $  (326,984,240 )   $  (806,795,641 )
                               
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   (4,267,796 )     (2,568,126 )     (45,796,565 )     (6,748,302 )
Net loss attributable to stockholders $  (87,360,817 )   $  (308,858,234 )   $  (281,187,675 )   $  (800,047,339 )
                               
Waived/(accrued) accumulated preferred dividends and other capital transactions with Preferred stock owners   (8,627,095 )     (13,125 )     (8,670,441 )     7,387,811  
                               
Net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends $  (95,987,912 )   $  (308,871,359 )   $  (289,858,116 )   $  (792,659,528 )
                               
Net Loss per Share $ (7.91 )   $ (1,114.23 )   $ (37.92 )   $ (5,544.35 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   12,134,899       277,205       7,644,049       142,967  

  

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
               
  Nine Months Ended June 30,
  2024      2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities              
Net loss $    (326,984,240 )   $  (806,795,641 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Stock-based compensation   29,174,038       71,015,371  
Deferred income taxes   (3,890,100 )     (445,808 )
Depreciation and amortization   17,768,083       10,991,239  
Impairment of intangible assets   73,447,067        
Impairment of goodwill   28,846,832        
Impairment of right-of-use assets   3,197,668        
Other financing costs - ELOC commitment fee   6,000,000        
Other financing costs - Initial recognition of derivative liabilities   4,261,718       504,373,115  
Other financing costs - initial recognition of warrants   13,652,762        
Revaluation of derivative liabilities   888,075       89,462,559  
Loss/(gain) on other warrants revaluation   (82,938 )      
Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt   655,721       6,246,089  
Loss/(gain) on assets disposal   477,838        
Amortization of debt discount   8,366,613       442,091  
Non-cash interest and other operating activities         (1,656,288 )
Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants         8,934,892  
Issuance of warrants to suppliers         6,814,000  
               
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   671,750        
Inventories   (21,027,871 )      
Prepaids and other assets   (279,024 )     (14,089,476 )
Accounts payable   18,788,174       6,013,276  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,757,670       4,835,588  
Deferred tax liability          
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities   (872,733 )     231,048  
Net cash used in operating activities      (145,182,897 )        (113,627,945 )
               
Cash Flows from Investing Activities              
Purchase of equipment   (14,053,838 )     (14,328,228 )
Purchase of intangible assets         (204,660 )
ELMS assets purchase         (92,916,874 )
Net cash used in investing activities        (14,053,838 )        (107,449,762 )
               
Cash Flows from Financing Activities              
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable with attached warrants   12,450,000       170,000,000  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and prefunded warrants         196,999,970  
Payment of notes payable   (4,945,832 )     (20,685,000 )
Reimbursement for over issuance of shares         17,819,660  
Net cash provided by financing activities           7,504,168           364,134,630  
               
Change in cash      (151,732,567 )         143,056,923  
Cash and restricted cash (in amount of $429,372), beginning of period   155,696,470       84,375,085  
Cash and restricted cash (in amount of $414.536), ending of period $         3,963,903     $   227,432,008  
               
Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow information:              
Cash paid for interest $ 37,458     $ 122,500  
               
Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Activities:              
Exercise of warrants recognized earlier as liabilities $ 67,826,884     $ 391,057,576  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities   11,867,625        
Convertible notes and interest - conversion to common stock   8,136,004       153,222,236  
Extinguishment of accounts payable with recognition of derivatives   4,623,655        
Common stock issued to settle other derivative liability   3,293,965        
Common stock issued to extinguish other liabilities   639,146        
Common stock issued to extinguish liability to issue stock         66,752,533  
Reclassification of derivatives to equity upon authorization of sufficient number of shares         47,818,882  
Waiver of dividends by stockholders         7,387,810  
Warrants issued to suppliers         6,814,000  
Debt conversion to common stock         1,096,787  
Extinguishment of operational liabilities by sale of property         767,626  
Preferred stock converted to common stock         273,364  
Prefunded warrants converted to common stock         250,466  
Extinguishment of financial liabilities by sale of property         231,958  
               

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the timing and receipt of the $150 Million capital commitment, whether such funding will be sufficient to meet the needs of the Company and its affiliated entities, the impact to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the anticipated financing , whether the B4, Class 4 vehicle deliveries will occur in the timeline expected, whether development and production of the Mullen FIVE RS will be completed and launched within the anticipated timeframes, whether governmental grant applications submitted by the Company will be successful and the outcome of the integrated solid-state polymer battery packs in vehicle level testing. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.
+1 (714) 613-1900
www.MullenUSA.com 

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com 


