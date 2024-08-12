The First Cell: And The Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer To The Last

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast “The Business Elevation Show” exclusive series episode “The Last Cell: And The Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer To The Last” with host Chris Cooper.

Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, Dr. Azra Raza, the Chan Soon-Shiong Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of The Edward P. Evans Foundation MDS Center at Columbia University in New York. They will delve into Dr. Raza's groundbreaking cancer work (having worked on initiatives with both Bill Clinton and Joe Biden), her passion for transforming cancer treatment, and her vision for early chronic disease detection. They’ll also discuss her best-selling book, and the important lessons learned that may impact you and lives around you.

Tune in on Friday, August 9th 2024. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on August 9th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper’s extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning’s and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper’s discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.

About Dr Azra Raza:

Azra Raza is the Chan Soon-Shiong Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of The Edward P. Evans Foundation MDS Center at Columbia University in New York. A practicing oncologist seeing 30-40 cancer patients weekly, she directs a basic cancer research lab with hundreds of original publications in high profile journals. Her life is dedicated to prevention of all chronic diseases including cancer by early detection. She worked with President Clinton designing Breakthrough Developments in Science and Technology and with President Joe Biden for the Cancer Moonshot initiative. Her latest book, THE FIRST CELL: And the human costs of pursuing cancer to the last is a national best seller and has been translated into nine languages.

About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the ‘Business Elevation Show’ on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as ’Elevating Leadership', ‘Engagement', and his book ‘The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)’ published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of ‘The Elevation Collective’ an exclusive network for business change makers. Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk

